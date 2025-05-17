IISc Begins GATE COAP 2025 Round 1 Counselling Registration - Check Schedule & Process

Summary The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has officially started the GATE COAP 2025 Round 1 counselling registration from today, May 17, 2025. Candidates who qualified in GATE 2025, 2024, or 2023 and are interested in MTech admissions or PSU job opportunities can now register online through the official website — gate.iisc.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has officially started the GATE COAP 2025 Round 1 counselling registration from today, May 17, 2025. Candidates who qualified in GATE 2025, 2024, or 2023 and are interested in MTech admissions or PSU job opportunities can now register online through the official website — gate.iisc.ac.in.

The Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) is a centralised platform where participating institutes and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) share admission or job offers with eligible candidates. Through COAP, applicants can access offers and select one of three options — ‘Accept and Freeze’, ‘Retain and Wait’, or ‘Reject and Wait’ — ensuring a fair and transparent allocation process. However, candidates must note that from round 6 onwards, candidates will only have the options to "Accept and Freeze" or "Reject", with the "Retain and Wait" option no longer available. Additionally, an extra Round 10 will be conducted for IITs that extend their counseling beyond Round 9.

Candidates can check their offers and submit decisions for Round 1 of GATE COAP counselling 2025 until May 20 (9 AM).

GATE COAP 2025 Counselling Schedule

Round 1: May 17 (10 AM) to May 20 (9 AM)

Round 2: May 23 (10 AM) to May 26 (9 AM)

Round 3: May 29 (10 AM) to June 2 (9 AM)

Round 4: June 5 (10 AM) to June 8 (9 AM)

Round 5: June 11 (10 AM) to June 14 (9 AM)

Round 6: June 17 (10 AM) to June 20 (9 AM)

Round 7: June 23 (10 AM) to June 26 (9 AM)

Round 8: June 29 (10 AM) to July 1 (9 AM)

Round 9: July 4 (10 AM) to July 6 (9 AM)

Round 10: July 9 (10 AM) to July 10 (6 PM)

Candidates satisfied with an offer and unwilling to wait for further options should select ‘Accept and Freeze’. After confirming the decision by clicking the 'OK' button, candidates must visit the respective academic institute’s admission portal or PSU’s job portal and complete the necessary procedures as per the official instructions.