GATE 2025

IISc Begins GATE COAP 2025 Round 1 Counselling Registration - Check Schedule & Process

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 17 May 2025
12:44 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has officially started the GATE COAP 2025 Round 1 counselling registration from today, May 17, 2025.
Candidates who qualified in GATE 2025, 2024, or 2023 and are interested in MTech admissions or PSU job opportunities can now register online through the official website — gate.iisc.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has officially started the GATE COAP 2025 Round 1 counselling registration from today, May 17, 2025. Candidates who qualified in GATE 2025, 2024, or 2023 and are interested in MTech admissions or PSU job opportunities can now register online through the official website — gate.iisc.ac.in.

The Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) is a centralised platform where participating institutes and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) share admission or job offers with eligible candidates. Through COAP, applicants can access offers and select one of three options — ‘Accept and Freeze’, ‘Retain and Wait’, or ‘Reject and Wait’ — ensuring a fair and transparent allocation process. However, candidates must note that from round 6 onwards, candidates will only have the options to "Accept and Freeze" or "Reject", with the "Retain and Wait" option no longer available. Additionally, an extra Round 10 will be conducted for IITs that extend their counseling beyond Round 9.

Candidates can check their offers and submit decisions for Round 1 of GATE COAP counselling 2025 until May 20 (9 AM).

ADVERTISEMENT
CLAT 2025 Revised Result Soon on consortiumofnlus.ac.in - Check Counselling Update
CLAT 2025 Revised Result Soon on consortiumofnlus.ac.in - Check Counselling Update
NEET UG 2025 Result to be Delayed? Tentative Date Announced Amidst MP HC Stay Order
NEET UG 2025 Result to be Delayed? Tentative Date Announced Amidst MP HC Stay Order

GATE COAP 2025 Counselling Schedule

  • Round 1: May 17 (10 AM) to May 20 (9 AM)
  • Round 2: May 23 (10 AM) to May 26 (9 AM)
  • Round 3: May 29 (10 AM) to June 2 (9 AM)
  • Round 4: June 5 (10 AM) to June 8 (9 AM)
  • Round 5: June 11 (10 AM) to June 14 (9 AM)
  • Round 6: June 17 (10 AM) to June 20 (9 AM)
  • Round 7: June 23 (10 AM) to June 26 (9 AM)
  • Round 8: June 29 (10 AM) to July 1 (9 AM)
  • Round 9: July 4 (10 AM) to July 6 (9 AM)
  • Round 10: July 9 (10 AM) to July 10 (6 PM)

Candidates satisfied with an offer and unwilling to wait for further options should select ‘Accept and Freeze’. After confirming the decision by clicking the 'OK' button, candidates must visit the respective academic institute’s admission portal or PSU’s job portal and complete the necessary procedures as per the official instructions.

Last updated on 17 May 2025
12:45 PM
GATE 2025 IISc Bangalore Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Exam Counselling Registration
Similar stories
NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Result to be Delayed? Tentative Date Announced Amidst MP HC Stay Order

CLAT 2025

CLAT 2025 Revised Result Soon on consortiumofnlus.ac.in - Check Counselling Update

NEET SS 2024

NEET SS 2024 Counselling Round 1 Choice Filling To End Soon - Check Updated Seat Matr. . .

WB HS 2025

WB HS Vocational Result 2025 Declared on sctvesd.wb.gov.in! Link and Marksheet Detail. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Result to be Delayed? Tentative Date Announced Amidst MP HC Stay Order

CLAT 2025

CLAT 2025 Revised Result Soon on consortiumofnlus.ac.in - Check Counselling Update

NEET SS 2024

NEET SS 2024 Counselling Round 1 Choice Filling To End Soon - Check Updated Seat Matr. . .

WB HS 2025

WB HS Vocational Result 2025 Declared on sctvesd.wb.gov.in! Link and Marksheet Detail. . .

Inspiria Knowledge Campus

Inspiria Art & Design Festival 2025 Wraps Up with 500+ Exhibits and a Thrilling Desig. . .

NTA

NTA Opens CUET UG 2025 Portal for Scribe Details; Check Last Date to Fill Information. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality