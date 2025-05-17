NEET SS 2024

NEET SS 2024 Counselling Round 1 Choice Filling To End Soon - Check Updated Seat Matrix

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 17 May 2025
10:49 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2024 counselling for Round 1 choice filling is currently in progress.
As per the official schedule, candidates have until tomorrow, May 18, 2025, 11,55 PM to fill and lock their choices for DM, DNB and MCh courses.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2024 counselling for Round 1 choice filling is currently in progress. As per the official schedule, candidates have until tomorrow, May 18, 2025, 11.55 PM to fill and lock their choices for DM, DNB and MCh courses. Only those who completed the registration process are eligible to participate in this round.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) had earlier released the seat matrix for Round 1, detailing the available seats at both the All India level and in Tamil Nadu institutes.

WB HS Vocational Result 2025 Declared on sctvesd.wb.gov.in! Link and Marksheet Details
WB HS Vocational Result 2025 Declared on sctvesd.wb.gov.in! Link and Marksheet Details
IISER Admit Card 2025 Out for May 25 Exam: Download IAT Hall Ticket at iiseradmission.in
IISER Admit Card 2025 Out for May 25 Exam: Download IAT Hall Ticket at iiseradmission.in

In a recent update dated May 16, 2025, MCC announced the addition of 6 new seats at Subharti Medical College, Meerut, including 4 in DM Cardiology and 2 in MCh Neurosurgery. Additionally, a few changes have been made in DNB SS seats with new additions in prominent hospitals across Mumbai and Telangana.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to Fill Choices for NEET SS 2024 Counselling

  • Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.
  • Click on the Super Speciality tab.
  • Select the new registration link under ‘Candidate Activity Board’.
  • Log in with your credentials.
  • Refer to the seat matrix and fill choices in order of preference.
  • Review and then click on save.

The choice locking window will open on May 18 from 4 PM to 11.55 PM. The Round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on May 21, 2025. Candidates are advised to carefully review the seat matrix before making their selections.

Last updated on 17 May 2025
10:50 AM
NEET SS 2024 Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) Counselling
Similar stories
GATE 2025

IISc Begins GATE COAP 2025 Round 1 Counselling Registration - Check Schedule & Proces. . .

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Result to be Delayed? Tentative Date Announced Amidst MP HC Stay Order

CLAT 2025

CLAT 2025 Revised Result Soon on consortiumofnlus.ac.in - Check Counselling Update

WB HS 2025

WB HS Vocational Result 2025 Declared on sctvesd.wb.gov.in! Link and Marksheet Detail. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
GATE 2025

IISc Begins GATE COAP 2025 Round 1 Counselling Registration - Check Schedule & Proces. . .

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Result to be Delayed? Tentative Date Announced Amidst MP HC Stay Order

CLAT 2025

CLAT 2025 Revised Result Soon on consortiumofnlus.ac.in - Check Counselling Update

WB HS 2025

WB HS Vocational Result 2025 Declared on sctvesd.wb.gov.in! Link and Marksheet Detail. . .

Inspiria Knowledge Campus

Inspiria Art & Design Festival 2025 Wraps Up with 500+ Exhibits and a Thrilling Desig. . .

NTA

NTA Opens CUET UG 2025 Portal for Scribe Details; Check Last Date to Fill Information. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality