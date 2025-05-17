NEET SS 2024 Counselling Round 1 Choice Filling To End Soon - Check Updated Seat Matrix

Summary The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2024 counselling for Round 1 choice filling is currently in progress. As per the official schedule, candidates have until tomorrow, May 18, 2025, 11,55 PM to fill and lock their choices for DM, DNB and MCh courses.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2024 counselling for Round 1 choice filling is currently in progress. As per the official schedule, candidates have until tomorrow, May 18, 2025, 11.55 PM to fill and lock their choices for DM, DNB and MCh courses. Only those who completed the registration process are eligible to participate in this round.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) had earlier released the seat matrix for Round 1, detailing the available seats at both the All India level and in Tamil Nadu institutes.

In a recent update dated May 16, 2025, MCC announced the addition of 6 new seats at Subharti Medical College, Meerut, including 4 in DM Cardiology and 2 in MCh Neurosurgery. Additionally, a few changes have been made in DNB SS seats with new additions in prominent hospitals across Mumbai and Telangana.

How to Fill Choices for NEET SS 2024 Counselling

Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Click on the Super Speciality tab.

Select the new registration link under ‘Candidate Activity Board’.

Log in with your credentials.

Refer to the seat matrix and fill choices in order of preference.

Review and then click on save.

The choice locking window will open on May 18 from 4 PM to 11.55 PM. The Round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on May 21, 2025. Candidates are advised to carefully review the seat matrix before making their selections.