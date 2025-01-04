CSIR UGC NET December 2024 - Application Correction Window is Now Open

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2024 session today, January 4, 2025. Applicants who have successfully registered can now make changes to their application forms via the official website.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2024 session today, January 4, 2025. Applicants who have successfully registered can now make changes to their application forms via the official website. The modification facility will remain functional until 11.50 PM on January 5, 2025.

Candidates can only edit specific fields in the application form, as outlined by NTA.

Steps to Edit the CSIR UGC NET December 2024 Application Form

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in

Click on the candidate login link available on the homepage.

Log in using your application number, password, and security pin.

Make the required changes and review them.

Save the changes and submit the updated form.

Download and print the corrected form for future reference.

Candidates must carefully review their forms and make necessary corrections. The correction window is a one-time opportunity for candidates to rectify any errors and update their information. Students must complete all modifications by the specified deadline, as no further changes will be allowed afterward.

According to the official December 2024 schedule, the exams will be conducted from February 16 to February 28, 2025, across multiple centres nationwide.