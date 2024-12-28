ICAI CA Final November 2024 Result: Pass Percentage and Toppers List

Summary The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the results for the CA Final November 2024 exams. Candidates who appeared for the exams can now check their results on the official ICAI website.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the results for the CA Final November 2024 exams. Candidates who appeared for the exams can now check their results on the official ICAI website. The group I exam was conducted on November 3, 5, and 7, while group II was held on November 9, 11, and 13, 2024.

Steps to Check ICAI CA Final November 2024 Result

Visit the official website: icai.org.

Click on the ‘Announcement’ section on the homepage.

Select the link, ‘Result of the Chartered Accountant Final Examination held in November 2024 declared.’

Enter the required credentials and click on ‘Submit.’

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and print your result for future reference.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the data shared by ICAI, a total of 11,500 candidates qualified as Chartered Accountants in the CA Final November 2024 exams. In group I, 66,987 candidates appeared, out of which 11,253 passed, reflecting a pass percentage of 16.80%. For group II, 49,459 candidates appeared, with 10,566 qualifying, resulting in a pass percentage of 21.36%. In both groups, 30,763 candidates appeared, with 4,134 clearing the exams, marking a pass percentage of 13.44%.

Toppers List

The topper list for the CA Final November 2024 exam showcased remarkable performances. Heramb Maheshwari from Hyderabad and Rishab Ostwal R from Tirupati secured the top rank with 508 marks, achieving a remarkable percentage of 84.67%. The second rank was bagged by Riya Kunjankumar Shah from Ahmedabad with 501 marks (83.50%), while Kinjal Ajmera from Kolkata secured the third rank with 493 marks (82.17%).

Following the announcement of the results, successful candidates can take several next steps. They can register as Chartered Accountants with ICAI and apply for membership to officially begin their professional journey. Career opportunities in auditing, taxation, and finance await them, along with the option to pursue advanced certifications like DISA or CFA for further specialisation.