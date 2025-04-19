JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Results Out: Check Scores and Cut-Offs

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 results for Paper 1 (BE/BTech). Candidates who appeared for the April session can now check their scores through the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 results for Paper 1 (BE/BTech). Candidates who appeared for the April session can now check their scores through the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. The results were released alongside the cut-off marks for JEE Advanced, as well as all-India ranks and state-wise toppers.

Category Wise Cutoff Marks for JEE Advanced

UR-All: 100 to 93.1023262

UR-PwBD: 93.0950208 to 0.0079349

EWS-ALL: 93.0950208 to 80.3830119

OBC-ALL: 93.0950208 to 79.4313582

SC-All: 93.0950208 to 61.1526933

ST-All: 93.0950208 to 47.9026465

The second session of JEE Main 2025 was conducted from April 2 to April 9 in computer-based mode. Following the release of the provisional answer key on April 11, students were given the opportunity to challenge it until April 13. Based on the expert evaluation of the objections raised, the final answer key was uploaded on April 18, which also noted that two questions had been dropped. As per NTA’s marking policy, candidates will receive full marks (four marks each) for the dropped questions.

However, NTA has also addressed instances of unfair practices during the exams. In Session 1, the scores of 39 candidates were withheld due to such violations. In Session 2, a total of 110 candidates were found involved in malpractices, including forgery of documents, and their results have not been announced. Additionally, the results of 23 candidates have been temporarily withheld due to discrepancies in their biometric details, photographs, or identity information. These candidates have been asked to submit a gazetted officer-attested photo identity proof for verification to facilitate the declaration of their results.

The NTA has clarified that the scores for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and Paper 2B (B.Planning) will be declared separately. With the April session results now out, qualified candidates can prepare for JEE Advanced 2025, the gateway to prestigious IITs.