JEE Main 2025 Results Announced: How to Check Scores and More
Posted on 11 Feb 2025
18:36 PM
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main Session 1 results 2025 on February 11, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their scorecards on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
How to Check JEE Main Session 1 Results 2025
Key Highlights of JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Results
This year, 13 lakh candidates appeared for the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 exams. As per the results, 14 students have secured a perfect 100 percentile (NTA score).
The JEE Main marks vs percentile will be crucial for admissions to IITs, NITs, and other top engineering institutions. Candidates must meet the minimum cut-off to qualify for JEE Advanced 2025 and secure admission to BTech programmes.