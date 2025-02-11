JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Results Announced: How to Check Scores and More

Posted on 11 Feb 2025
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Mains 2025 results on February 11, 2025.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their scorecards on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main Session 1 results 2025 on February 11, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their scorecards on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

How to Check JEE Main Session 1 Results 2025

  1. Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  2. Click on the ‘Download JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Scorecard’ link on the homepage.
  3. Enter login credentials and submit. View the JEE Mains 2025 results displayed on the screen.
  4. Download and print the scorecard for future reference.
Key Highlights of JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Results

This year, 13 lakh candidates appeared for the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 exams. As per the results, 14 students have secured a perfect 100 percentile (NTA score).

The JEE Main marks vs percentile will be crucial for admissions to IITs, NITs, and other top engineering institutions. Candidates must meet the minimum cut-off to qualify for JEE Advanced 2025 and secure admission to BTech programmes.

