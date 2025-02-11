Registration Deadline for MAH CET 2025 Extended to Feb 25: How to Register

Summary The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has extended the registration deadline for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) 2025 further. Candidates aspiring for MBA, MMS, MCA, and BDes programmes now have until February 25 to complete their applications.

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has extended the registration deadline for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) 2025 further. Candidates aspiring for MBA, MMS, MCA, and BDes programmes now have until February 25 to complete their applications. Eligible candidates can register through the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

This marks the third extension of the application deadline, with officials confirming that no further extensions will be granted beyond February 25. Previously, the deadline was extended until February 10.

How to Apply for MAH CET 2025

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org Upload scanned documents, including a photograph and signature Enter personal and academic details Review the application form carefully Pay the application fee online and submit the form

The registration process for MAH CET MBA, MMS, and MCA commenced on December 25, 2024.

MAH CET 2025 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates with valid scores in CAT, XAT, MAT, CMAT, or GMAT can also apply for MAH CET MBA 2025.

More than 300 institutions accept MAH CET MBA scores for admission, with final-year students also eligible to apply.

MAH CET 2025 Exam Schedule

MCA: March 23

MBA/MMS: April 1-3

BDes: March 29

With this being the final extension, aspirants are advised to complete their MAH CET 2025 registration well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.