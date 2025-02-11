MAH CET 2025

Registration Deadline for MAH CET 2025 Extended to Feb 25: How to Register

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 11 Feb 2025
16:57 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has extended the registration deadline for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) 2025 further.
Candidates aspiring for MBA, MMS, MCA, and BDes programmes now have until February 25 to complete their applications.

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has extended the registration deadline for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) 2025 further. Candidates aspiring for MBA, MMS, MCA, and BDes programmes now have until February 25 to complete their applications. Eligible candidates can register through the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

This marks the third extension of the application deadline, with officials confirming that no further extensions will be granted beyond February 25. Previously, the deadline was extended until February 10.

How to Apply for MAH CET 2025

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org
  2. Upload scanned documents, including a photograph and signature
  3. Enter personal and academic details
  4. Review the application form carefully
  5. Pay the application fee online and submit the form

The registration process for MAH CET MBA, MMS, and MCA commenced on December 25, 2024.

MAH CET 2025 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates with valid scores in CAT, XAT, MAT, CMAT, or GMAT can also apply for MAH CET MBA 2025.

More than 300 institutions accept MAH CET MBA scores for admission, with final-year students also eligible to apply.

MAH CET 2025 Exam Schedule

  • MCA: March 23
  • MBA/MMS: April 1-3
  • BDes: March 29

With this being the final extension, aspirants are advised to complete their MAH CET 2025 registration well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

Last updated on 11 Feb 2025
16:58 PM
MAH CET 2025
Similar stories
JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Results Announced: How to Check Scores and More

Representative Image
JEE Main 2025

JEE Main Session 1 Result declared by NTA at jeemains.nta.nic.in - Steps to check sco. . .

MPPSC

MPPSC SSE Prelims Admit Card 2025 OUT at mppsc.mp.gov.in- Direct Link Inside

Representative Image
NEET PG Counselling

MCC changes NEET PG Counselling Stray Vacancy Round schedule - Check new dates here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Results Announced: How to Check Scores and More

These competitions will challenge participants' technical skills and creativity, pushing them beyond theoretical knowledge
The Neotia University

An advanced step towards robotics! The Neotia University to host inter-college fest T. . .

Representative Image
JEE Main 2025

JEE Main Session 1 Result declared by NTA at jeemains.nta.nic.in - Steps to check sco. . .

entrepreneurship

IIT Guwahati hosts the Entrepreneurship Pre-Consultation Event to position Northeast . . .

St. Xavier’s University

Xaviesta 2025 – The Grand Annual Fest of Xavier Business School Concludes with Enth. . .

MPPSC

MPPSC SSE Prelims Admit Card 2025 OUT at mppsc.mp.gov.in- Direct Link Inside

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality