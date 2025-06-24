JEECUP Result 2025 Announced: Rankcard Link, Group Toppers, and Counselling Details

Summary The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh, has officially announced the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) 2025 results for candidates seeking admission to various diploma and polytechnic programmes. Students can now access their results through the official website — jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh, has officially announced the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) 2025 results for candidates seeking admission to various diploma and polytechnic programmes across government and private institutes in the state. Students can now access their results through the official website — jeecup.admissions.nic.in — by logging in with their application number and password.

This year, the JEECUP 2025 entrance exam was conducted from June 5 to 13, followed by the release of the provisional answer key on June 15.

Steps to Download JEECUP 2025 Rankcard

Visit the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Click on the ‘Rank Card of UPJEE(Polytechnic) 2025’ link.

Log in using their application number and password.

View and download the rankcard for future reference.

JEECUP 2025 Group Wise Toppers

The council has also released the list of toppers for each group. Leading the merit charts are Shubh Dixit in Group A, Anuj Pratap in Group B, Dashrath Yadav in Group C, and Ashish Tiwari and Tejveer Singh jointly in Group D. Other notable toppers include Anjali Sharma (Group F), Harsh Srivastava (Group G), and Avantika (Group K-6) among others.

Qualified candidates will now proceed to the JEECUP 2025 counselling process, which will be conducted online for admissions to participating polytechnic institutes in Uttar Pradesh. The counselling will involve multiple rounds of registration, choice filling, seat allotment, willingness submission, and college reporting. The JEECUP 2025 cut-off marks will be announced after each counselling round.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on cut-offs and the counselling schedule.

Find the direct rankcard download link here.