JEECUP 2025

JEECUP Result 2025 Announced: Rankcard Link, Group Toppers, and Counselling Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Jun 2025
09:34 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh, has officially announced the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) 2025 results for candidates seeking admission to various diploma and polytechnic programmes.
Students can now access their results through the official website — jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh, has officially announced the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) 2025 results for candidates seeking admission to various diploma and polytechnic programmes across government and private institutes in the state. Students can now access their results through the official website — jeecup.admissions.nic.in — by logging in with their application number and password.

This year, the JEECUP 2025 entrance exam was conducted from June 5 to 13, followed by the release of the provisional answer key on June 15.

Assam TET-cum-Recruitment 2024 Results Out at madhyamik.assam.gov.in: Marksheet Link Here
Assam TET-cum-Recruitment 2024 Results Out at madhyamik.assam.gov.in: Marksheet Link Here

Steps to Download JEECUP 2025 Rankcard

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Visit the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
  • Click on the ‘Rank Card of UPJEE(Polytechnic) 2025’ link.
  • Log in using their application number and password.
  • View and download the rankcard for future reference.

JEECUP 2025 Group Wise Toppers

The council has also released the list of toppers for each group. Leading the merit charts are Shubh Dixit in Group A, Anuj Pratap in Group B, Dashrath Yadav in Group C, and Ashish Tiwari and Tejveer Singh jointly in Group D. Other notable toppers include Anjali Sharma (Group F), Harsh Srivastava (Group G), and Avantika (Group K-6) among others.

UGC NET June 2025 Admit Card Released - Check Exam Guidelines on ugcnet.nta.ac.in
UGC NET June 2025 Admit Card Released - Check Exam Guidelines on ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Qualified candidates will now proceed to the JEECUP 2025 counselling process, which will be conducted online for admissions to participating polytechnic institutes in Uttar Pradesh. The counselling will involve multiple rounds of registration, choice filling, seat allotment, willingness submission, and college reporting. The JEECUP 2025 cut-off marks will be announced after each counselling round.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on cut-offs and the counselling schedule.

Find the direct rankcard download link here.

Last updated on 24 Jun 2025
09:35 AM
JEECUP 2025 UP Joint Entrance Examination Polytechnic Result Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh
Similar stories
National Institute of Open Schooling

NIOS Class 10 Exam Results 2025 Soon at nios.ac.in- Get Latest Updates Inside

Maharashtra government

MAH CET Opens CAP Registration for BEd-MEd Programmes 2025- Check Details Here

Answer Key

Punjab Police Constable Answer Key 2025 Objection Window Closes Today- Direct Link to. . .

NTA

NTA Closes Application Window for CSIR UGC NET June 2025 Session- Direct Link Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
National Institute of Open Schooling

NIOS Class 10 Exam Results 2025 Soon at nios.ac.in- Get Latest Updates Inside

Maharashtra government

MAH CET Opens CAP Registration for BEd-MEd Programmes 2025- Check Details Here

Answer Key

Punjab Police Constable Answer Key 2025 Objection Window Closes Today- Direct Link to. . .

NTA

NTA Closes Application Window for CSIR UGC NET June 2025 Session- Direct Link Here

National Education Policy

National Education Policy will transform India's educational landscape: VP Dhankhar

Summer vacation

Summer Break in Kashmir Schools From Today - Authorities Issue Order Due to Heatwave

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality