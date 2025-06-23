National Institute of Open Schooling
NIOS Class 10 Exam Results 2025 Soon at nios.ac.in- Get Latest Updates Inside
Posted on 23 Jun 2025
18:44 PM
The National Institute of Open Schooling is expected to release the NIOS Class 10 examination results soon. Once released, candidates who have appeared for the Secondary examinations will be able to download their results from the official website at nios.ac.in.
As per the schedule, NIOS Class 10 examinations took place from April 9 to May 19, 2025 in a single shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.
NIOS Class 10 Result 2025: Steps to download
For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.