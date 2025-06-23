NIOS Class 10 Exam Results 2025 Soon at nios.ac.in- Get Latest Updates Inside

National Institute of Open Schooling

The National Institute of Open Schooling is expected to release the NIOS Class 10 examination results soon. Once released, candidates who have appeared for the Secondary examinations will be able to download their results from the official website at nios.ac.in.

As per the schedule, NIOS Class 10 examinations took place from April 9 to May 19, 2025 in a single shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

NIOS Class 10 Result 2025: Steps to download

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website of NIOS at sdmis.nios.ac.in
  2. On the home page, click on the link to download NIOS Class 10 results 2025
  3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit
  4. Check your result displayed on the screen
  5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

