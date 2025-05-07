CUET UG 2025 Exam City Slip Released by NTA - Download Link and Key Dates

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially published the exam city intimation slip for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2025. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download the exam city slip from the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially published the exam city intimation slip for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2025. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download the exam city slip from the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in. The admit cards for the exam will be made available four days before the examination.

In a recent update, NTA had postponed the initial exam date of May 8. CUET UG will now be conducted from May 13 to June 3, 2025, in computer-based mode.

City Slip Download Guide

To download the exam city slip, candidates need to visit the official portal, click on the exam city slip link, log in using their credentials (application number and date of birth), and download the document for future reference. This slip provides advance information on the city where the candidate's exam centre will be located, allowing them to plan their travel and stay accordingly.

Candidates facing difficulties in accessing the city slip can reach out to the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or email cuet-ug@nta.ac.in for assistance.

Candidates are advised to stay updated through the official website for further announcements regarding admit card release and other important instructions.

Find the direct city slip download link here.