NTA Closes Application Window for CSIR UGC NET June 2025 Session- Direct Link Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the registration process for CSIR UGC NET June 2025 today, June 23, 2025. Candidates who wish to register for CSIR UGC NET 2025 can apply at the official website- csirnet.nta.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the last date for payment is tomorrow, June 24, 2025. CSIR UGC NET 2025 exam date is July 26 to 28, 2025. The exam will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode in bilingual, i.e. Hindi and English.

CSIR UGC NET June 2025: Steps to register

Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in On the home page, click on the registration link of ‘CSIR UGC NET June 2025’ Enter your registration details Submit and log in to the account Fill the application form and pay the fees via online mode Submit the form and download it for further reference

The application fee for the CSIR UGC NET June 2025 is non-refundable and varies according to the candidate’s category. General category applicants are required to pay Rs 1150, while those belonging to the General–EWS or OBC–NCL (Central List) categories must pay Rs 600. For candidates from SC, ST, Persons with Disabilities (PwD), or Third Gender categories, the fee has been set at Rs 325.

