MAH CET Opens CAP Registration for BEd-MEd Programmes 2025- Check Details Here

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, opened the registration window for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for the Bachelor of Education–Master of Education (BEd-MEd) integrated course and the MEd programme. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to register online at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The registration and online application window is open for both Maharashtra State (MS) and Outside Maharashtra State (OMS) candidates.

As per the schedule, the e-scrutiny process of the submitted application forms and uploaded documents will take place from June 24 to July 8, 2025. The MAH BEd-MEd entrance exam 2025 was conducted on March 28.

The CAP is a mandatory step for admissions into teacher education programmes offered by government, aided and unaided colleges affiliated to state universities. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.