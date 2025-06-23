Maharashtra government

MAH CET Opens CAP Registration for BEd-MEd Programmes 2025- Check Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Jun 2025
18:14 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Interested and eligible candidates will be able to register online at cetcell.mahacet.org
As per the schedule, the e-scrutiny process of the submitted application forms and uploaded documents will take place from June 24 to July 8, 2025

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, opened the registration window for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for the Bachelor of Education–Master of Education (BEd-MEd) integrated course and the MEd programme. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to register online at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The registration and online application window is open for both Maharashtra State (MS) and Outside Maharashtra State (OMS) candidates.

As per the schedule, the e-scrutiny process of the submitted application forms and uploaded documents will take place from June 24 to July 8, 2025. The MAH BEd-MEd entrance exam 2025 was conducted on March 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CAP is a mandatory step for admissions into teacher education programmes offered by government, aided and unaided colleges affiliated to state universities. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 23 Jun 2025
18:14 PM
Maharashtra government Registration Date MAH CET 2025 BEd
Similar stories
Answer Key

Punjab Police Constable Answer Key 2025 Objection Window Closes Today- Direct Link to. . .

NTA

NTA Closes Application Window for CSIR UGC NET June 2025 Session- Direct Link Here

National Education Policy

National Education Policy will transform India's educational landscape: VP Dhankhar

Summer vacation

Summer Break in Kashmir Schools From Today - Authorities Issue Order Due to Heatwave

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Answer Key

Punjab Police Constable Answer Key 2025 Objection Window Closes Today- Direct Link to. . .

NTA

NTA Closes Application Window for CSIR UGC NET June 2025 Session- Direct Link Here

National Education Policy

National Education Policy will transform India's educational landscape: VP Dhankhar

Summer vacation

Summer Break in Kashmir Schools From Today - Authorities Issue Order Due to Heatwave

TSCHE

TSCHE Declares TS EdCET 2025 Result at edcet.tgche.ac.in- Direct Link to Check Scorec. . .

ICAI CA 2025

ICAI To Declare CA Final May 2025 Result in First Week of July- Check Latest Details . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality