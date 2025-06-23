Answer Key

Punjab Police Constable Answer Key 2025 Objection Window Closes Today- Direct Link to Challenge Here

Posted on 23 Jun 2025
The Punjab Police is set to close the objection window against the provisional answer key for constable recruitment examination 2025 today, June 23, 2025. Candidates who wish to challenge the answer key can do so on the official website of Punjab Police at punjabpolice.gov.in.

The link to challenge the answer key will be active till 7 PM. As per the schedule, the Punjab Police Constable Recruitment CBT - 1 Computer-Based Test) Examination 2025 was conducted on May 4 to June 8, 2025. The answer key was released and the objection window was opened on June 21, 2025.

Punjab Police Constable Answer Key 2025: Steps to raise objection

  1. Visit the official website at punjabpolice.gov.in
  2. On the home page, click on the Recruitment tab
  3. Click on the link for Punjab Police Recruitment 2025
  4. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit
  5. Check the answer key and click on the option to submit objections, as required
  6. Submit your objection supported by valid proof
  7. Download your confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference

Through this recruitment exam, Punjab Police aims to fill tentatively 1,746 vacancies to be filled through this recruitment drive. Of this, 1,261 vacancies are for District Police Cadre and 485 are for Armed Police Cadre.

Punjab Police Constable Answer Key 2025: Direct Link

