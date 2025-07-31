Tamil Nadu government

DGE Tamil Nadu Declares TN SSLC, HSE +1 Result 2025 at dge.tn.gov.in- Check Details

Posted on 31 Jul 2025
File Image

Summary
Students who have appeared for the supplementary examination 2025 of Class 10th & 11th can check their results/scorecards from on the official website of DGE TN at dge.tn.gov.in
Students will have to pay Rs. 275 as Charges to obtain a scanned copy of their answer in the office

The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) released the TN SSLC, HSE+1 today, July 31, 2025. Students who have appeared for the supplementary examination 2025 of Class 10th & 11th can check their results/scorecards from on the official website of DGE TN at dge.tn.gov.in.

Students who wish to receive their answer sheet (Scanned Copy) will have to apply by filling out the application form and submitting it to the Assistant Director of the Government Examination from August 4, 2025, to August 5, 2025, till 5PM. Students will have to pay Rs. 275/—as Charges to obtain a scanned copy of their answer in the office.

As per the schedule, the SSLC supplementary exam was conducted from July 4 to July 10, 2025, from 10 am to 1.15 pm on all days. Whereas the TN HSE +1 supplementary exams 2025 were held from July 11 to July 11, 2025.

TN SSLC, HSE +1 Supply Results 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in
  2. On the home page, click on the link to check the TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025
  3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit
  4. Check your result displayed on the screen
  5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future use
