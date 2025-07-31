AIIMS

AIIMS CRE 2025 Registration Window Closes Today at aiimsexams.ac.in- Link to Apply Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 31 Jul 2025
13:05 PM

File Image

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences will be closing the registration window for AIIMS CRE 2025 today, July 31, 2025. Interested candidates who are yet to apply for the Common Recruitment Examination 2025 can submit the applications at the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the status of application form for acceptance to appear in examination will be displayed on August 7, 2025. AIIMS CRE 2025 will take place from August 25 to August 26, 2025.

Candidates belonging to General/ OBC category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 3000, and it is Rs 2400 for SC/ST/EWS category. Additionally, candidates applying in more than one group have to apply separately for each group by paying the examination fee separately for each group.

AIIMS CRE 2025: Steps to apply

1. Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in

2. On the home page, click on the link to apply for AIIMS CRE 2025

3. Enter the credentials to log in, and submit

4. Fill in the application form, pay the application fee, and submit

5. Download the confirmation page

6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference

AIIMS CRE 2025: Direct Link

AIIMS All India Institute of Medical Sciences
