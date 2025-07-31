NMAT
GMAC To Begin NMAT 2025 Registration From August 1- Know Detailed Schedule Here
Posted on 31 Jul 2025
14:19 PM
The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) is expected to begin registrations for the NMAT 2025 from August 1, 2025. Candidates will be able to register for the Narsee Monjee Management Aptitude Test 2025 by submitting their applications on the official website at mba.com/exams/nmat.
NMAT 2025: Important Dates
Registration Begins- August 1, 2025
Registration Ends- October 10, 2025
Scheduling Begins- August 1, 2025
Scheduling End- October 14, 2025
Exam Start- November 5, 2025
Exam Ends- December 19, 2025
NMAT 2025: Steps to Register
NMAT 2025 scores are used for admissions to 58 leading institutions in India for securing admissions to their flagship MBA and other management programmes.