NMAT

GMAC To Begin NMAT 2025 Registration From August 1- Know Detailed Schedule Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 31 Jul 2025
14:19 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates will be able to register for the Narsee Monjee Management Aptitude Test 2025 by submitting their applications on the official website at mba.com/exams/nmat
NMAT 2025 scores are used for admissions to 58 leading institutions in India for securing admissions to their flagship MBA and other management programmes

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) is expected to begin registrations for the NMAT 2025 from August 1, 2025. Candidates will be able to register for the Narsee Monjee Management Aptitude Test 2025 by submitting their applications on the official website at mba.com/exams/nmat.

NMAT 2025: Important Dates

Registration Begins- August 1, 2025

Registration Ends- October 10, 2025

Scheduling Begins- August 1, 2025

Scheduling End- October 14, 2025

Exam Start- November 5, 2025

Exam Ends- December 19, 2025

NMAT 2025: Steps to Register

  1. Visit the official website at mba.com/exams/nmat
  2. Create your NMAT account by clicking on the link available on the home page
  3. Enter the required details to register, and submit
  4. Fill in the application form, upload the necessary documents, and pay the exam fee
  5. Submit and download confirmation page
  6. Keep a printout for future reference

NMAT 2025 scores are used for admissions to 58 leading institutions in India for securing admissions to their flagship MBA and other management programmes.

NMAT Registration Date MBA
