IBPS

IBPS PO, SO Application Correction Window 2025 Open at ibps.in- Details & Instructions Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 31 Jul 2025
13:40 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who wish to make corrections or modifications in their application form can find the link on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in
As per the schedule, the deadline to make corrections is August 1, 2025

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection opens the correction window for IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2025 today, July 31, 2025. Candidates who wish to make corrections or modifications in their application form can find the link on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

As per the schedule, the deadline to make corrections is August 1, 2025. According to the official notice, a candidate will be allowed to correct and re-submit the modified/ corrected application only once during the ‘Edit Window to Modify/ Correct Application Form’ i.e. no update will be allowed in case a candidate makes a mistake in the updated application.

IBPS PO, SO Application Correction 2025: Steps to make changes

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

2. Click on the login link available on the home page

3. Login to the page and your application form will be displayed

4. Check the application form and make the changes

5. Once done make the payment of the application fee

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

It must be noted that the fee applicable for Modifying/ Correcting the Application form is Rs 200 (inclusive of GST). Also, only those candidates will be allowed to make the corrections in the application form, who have already successfully submitted their completed online application form along with payment of requisite fees within the specified period in the official portal.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 31 Jul 2025
13:41 PM
IBPS IBPS SO IBPS PO
Similar stories
Rajasthan JET

Rajasthan JET Result 2025 Issued at jetskrau2025.com- Get Direct Link to Check Inside

AIIMS

AIIMS CRE 2025 Registration Window Closes Today at aiimsexams.ac.in- Link to Apply He. . .

MHT CET

MHT CET CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Today at fe2025.mahacet.org- Know Deta. . .

NEET UG 2025

UP NEET UG 2025 - Round 1 Merit List Published, Choice Filling Window Opens

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
IBPS

IBPS PO, SO Application Correction Window 2025 Opens Tomorrow at ibps.in- Check Detai. . .

Rajasthan JET

Rajasthan JET Result 2025 Issued at jetskrau2025.com- Get Direct Link to Check Inside

AIIMS

AIIMS CRE 2025 Registration Window Closes Today at aiimsexams.ac.in- Link to Apply He. . .

MHT CET

MHT CET CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Today at fe2025.mahacet.org- Know Deta. . .

NEET UG 2025

UP NEET UG 2025 - Round 1 Merit List Published, Choice Filling Window Opens

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB NTPC Mock Test Link 2025 Active On Regional Websites- Link to Appear Here

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality