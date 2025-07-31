IBPS PO, SO Application Correction Window 2025 Open at ibps.in- Details & Instructions Here

Summary Candidates who wish to make corrections or modifications in their application form can find the link on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in As per the schedule, the deadline to make corrections is August 1, 2025

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection opens the correction window for IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2025 today, July 31, 2025. Candidates who wish to make corrections or modifications in their application form can find the link on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

As per the schedule, the deadline to make corrections is August 1, 2025. According to the official notice, a candidate will be allowed to correct and re-submit the modified/ corrected application only once during the ‘Edit Window to Modify/ Correct Application Form’ i.e. no update will be allowed in case a candidate makes a mistake in the updated application.

IBPS PO, SO Application Correction 2025: Steps to make changes

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

2. Click on the login link available on the home page

3. Login to the page and your application form will be displayed

4. Check the application form and make the changes

5. Once done make the payment of the application fee

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

It must be noted that the fee applicable for Modifying/ Correcting the Application form is Rs 200 (inclusive of GST). Also, only those candidates will be allowed to make the corrections in the application form, who have already successfully submitted their completed online application form along with payment of requisite fees within the specified period in the official portal.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.