IBPS

IBPS PO, SO Application Correction Window 2025 Opens Tomorrow at ibps.in- Check Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 Jul 2025
12:35 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who wish to make corrections or modifications in their application form can find the link on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in
As per the schedule, the deadline to make corrections is August 1, 2025

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is expected to open the correction window for IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2025 tomorrow i.e. July 31, 2025. Candidates who wish to make corrections or modifications in their application form can find the link on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

As per the schedule, the deadline to make corrections is August 1, 2025. As per the official notice, a candidate will be allowed to correct and re-submit the modified/ corrected application only once during the ‘Edit Window to Modify/ Correct Application Form’ i.e. no update will be allowed in case a candidate makes a mistake in the updated application.

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2025: Steps to make changes

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

2. Click on the login link available on the home page

3. Login to the page and your application form will be displayed

4. Check the application form and make the changes

5. Once done make the payment of the application fee

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

It must be noted that the fee applicable for Modifying/ Correcting the Application form is Rs 200 (inclusive of GST). For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 30 Jul 2025
12:36 PM
IBPS IBPS SO IBPS PO
Similar stories
Haryana government

Haryana Staff Selection Commission Releases HSSC CET Answer Key 2025- Raise Objection. . .

CLAT 2026

CLAT 2026 Detailed Admission Notice Published - Check Eligibility and Fee Details

KEAM 2025

KEAM 2025 Counselling Provisional Allotment List Issued at cee.kerala.gov.in- Direct . . .

NEET UG 2025

Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Merit List Released, Grievance Deadline Toda. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Haryana government

Haryana Staff Selection Commission Releases HSSC CET Answer Key 2025- Raise Objection. . .

CLAT 2026

CLAT 2026 Detailed Admission Notice Published - Check Eligibility and Fee Details

KEAM 2025

KEAM 2025 Counselling Provisional Allotment List Issued at cee.kerala.gov.in- Direct . . .

NEET UG 2025

Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Merit List Released, Grievance Deadline Toda. . .

SSC 2025

SSC Stenographer Exam 2025 Dates Revised - Commission Releases New Schedule

RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025 Out Now! Check Download Steps and Admit Card Updat. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality