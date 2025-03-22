AIBE 19 Result 2024 OUT! Download Link & Category Wise Passing Marks

Summary The Bar Council of India (BCI) has officially announced the much-awaited results for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their scores through the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has officially announced the much-awaited results for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their scores through the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

The AIBE 19 exam was conducted on December 22, 2024. Candidates were awarded one mark for each correct answer, with no negative marking for incorrect responses.

How to Check AIBE 19 Result 2024

To download the AIBE 19 scorecard, candidates should follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on the ‘AIBE XIX Result’ link on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials, including your roll number and password (date of birth).

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

The BCI had earlier withdrawn seven questions from the AIBE 19 exam. As a result, candidates were assessed based on 93 questions instead of 100. This recalculation has been reflected in the declared results.

Document Upload for Withheld Results

Candidates whose results have been withheld due to submission of incorrect documents are required to upload their valid enrolment certificate through the designated upload portal. Additionally, those who signed an undertaking during the AIBE 19 exam must also upload their enrolment certificate via the same portal to proceed further.

AIBE 19 Passing Criteria

The qualifying marks for AIBE 19 are determined as follows:

General and OBC candidates: 45% of 93 marks, which equates to 42 marks.

SC, ST, and disabled candidates: 40% of 93 marks, requiring a minimum score of 37 marks.

Candidates who do not meet the minimum qualifying marks in AIBE 19 can retake the examination in the subsequent session. Notably, there are no restrictions on the number of attempts. Candidates registered with a State Bar Council can appear for the AIBE any number of times until they qualify.

Find the direct result download link here.