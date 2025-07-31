Rajasthan JET

Rajasthan JET Result 2025 Issued at jetskrau2025.com- Get Direct Link to Check Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 31 Jul 2025
13:31 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have appeared for the Rajasthan JET/Pre-PG Entrance Examinations 2025 can check the result on the official website at jetskrau2025.com
As per the website, the Pre Ph.D results will be declared next week

The Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University, SKRAU, announced the Rajasthan JET Result 2025 on July 30, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Rajasthan JET/Pre-PG Entrance Examinations 2025 can check the result on the official website at jetskrau2025.com.

The Rajasthan JET answer key challenge window was open till July 7, 2025. Initially, Rajasthan JET results were scheduled for July 16, 2025. As per the website, the Pre Ph.D results will be declared next week.

Rajasthan JET Result 2025: Steps to download

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Visit the official website at jetskrau2025.com

2. On homepage, click on link to check the Rajasthan JET result 2025

3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit

4. Check your result displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference

Rajasthan JET Result 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 31 Jul 2025
13:32 PM
Rajasthan JET Results out
Similar stories
AIIMS

AIIMS CRE 2025 Registration Window Closes Today at aiimsexams.ac.in- Link to Apply He. . .

MHT CET

MHT CET CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Today at fe2025.mahacet.org- Know Deta. . .

NEET UG 2025

UP NEET UG 2025 - Round 1 Merit List Published, Choice Filling Window Opens

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB NTPC Mock Test Link 2025 Active On Regional Websites- Link to Appear Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
AIIMS

AIIMS CRE 2025 Registration Window Closes Today at aiimsexams.ac.in- Link to Apply He. . .

MHT CET

MHT CET CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Today at fe2025.mahacet.org- Know Deta. . .

NEET UG 2025

UP NEET UG 2025 - Round 1 Merit List Published, Choice Filling Window Opens

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB NTPC Mock Test Link 2025 Active On Regional Websites- Link to Appear Here

Sri Sri Academy wildlife event
wildlife

Voices of youth, visions of wild

NEET UG

Registration for NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Closes Today- Link to Apply Here

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality