Rajasthan JET Result 2025 Issued at jetskrau2025.com- Get Direct Link to Check Inside

The Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University, SKRAU, announced the Rajasthan JET Result 2025 on July 30, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Rajasthan JET/Pre-PG Entrance Examinations 2025 can check the result on the official website at jetskrau2025.com.

The Rajasthan JET answer key challenge window was open till July 7, 2025. Initially, Rajasthan JET results were scheduled for July 16, 2025. As per the website, the Pre Ph.D results will be declared next week.

Rajasthan JET Result 2025: Steps to download

1. Visit the official website at jetskrau2025.com

2. On homepage, click on link to check the Rajasthan JET result 2025

3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit

4. Check your result displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference

Rajasthan JET Result 2025: Direct Link