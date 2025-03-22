IIT JAM 2025

IIT JAM 2025 AIR Top 10 Announced: Check Subject-Wise Toppers and Admission Details

Our Correspondent
Posted on 22 Mar 2025
10:39 AM

Summary
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has published the Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2025 topper list for all subjects on its official website, jam2025.iitd.ac.in.
Candidates who meet the qualifying marks can apply for MSc and other postgraduate programmes through the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS).

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has published the Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2025 topper list for all subjects on its official website, jam2025.iitd.ac.in. The IIT JAM 2025 results were declared on March 18.

IIT JAM 2025 Final Answer Key and Cut-offs Out Now! Check Seat Matrix &amp; Admission Updates

IIT JAM 2025 Toppers

Here’s a look at the candidates who secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1 in different subjects:

  • Physics (PH): Akshat Gupta
  • Chemistry (CY): Suvon Ghosh
  • Mathematics (MA): Vikas Choudhary
  • Biotechnology (BT): Tanish Gupta
  • Economics (EN): Aryan Chandra
  • Geology (GG): Sattwik Majumdar
  • Mathematical Sciences (MS): Archishman Mukherjee
UGC Warns Students Against Fake Universities - List and Complaint Submission Details

Cut-off Trends and Admission Details

The IIT JAM cut-off 2025 has witnessed an increase for subjects like Chemistry, Economics, and Mathematics. Candidates who meet the qualifying marks can apply for MSc and other postgraduate programmes through the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS).

Important Dates

  • Scorecard Availability: March 24 to July 31, 2025
  • Admission Application Window: March 26 to April 9, 2025
  • Invalid Candidate List Release: May 8, 2025
  • First Admission List Announcement: May 26, 2025
  • Second Admission List Announcement: June 8, 2025
  • Third Admission List Announcement: June 16, 2025
  • Fourth Admission List Announcement: June 30, 2025
  • Offer Letter Download: July 9, 2025

The JAM 2025 exam was conducted on February 2 in a computer-based mode for seven subjects. The scorecard will contain the All India Rank (AIR) and qualifying status.

Find the detailed subject wise toppers list here.

Last updated on 22 Mar 2025
10:43 AM
IIT JAM 2025 IIT Delhi Joint Admission Test for Masters Toppers list
Representative Image
Representative Image
Representative Image
Representative Image
Representative Image
Representative Image
Representative Image
