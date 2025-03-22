IIT JAM 2025 AIR Top 10 Announced: Check Subject-Wise Toppers and Admission Details

Summary The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has published the Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2025 topper list for all subjects on its official website, jam2025.iitd.ac.in. Candidates who meet the qualifying marks can apply for MSc and other postgraduate programmes through the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS).

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has published the Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2025 topper list for all subjects on its official website, jam2025.iitd.ac.in. The IIT JAM 2025 results were declared on March 18.

IIT JAM 2025 Toppers

Here’s a look at the candidates who secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1 in different subjects:

Physics (PH): Akshat Gupta

Chemistry (CY): Suvon Ghosh

Mathematics (MA): Vikas Choudhary

Biotechnology (BT): Tanish Gupta

Economics (EN): Aryan Chandra

Geology (GG): Sattwik Majumdar

Mathematical Sciences (MS): Archishman Mukherjee

Cut-off Trends and Admission Details

The IIT JAM cut-off 2025 has witnessed an increase for subjects like Chemistry, Economics, and Mathematics. Candidates who meet the qualifying marks can apply for MSc and other postgraduate programmes through the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS).

Important Dates

Scorecard Availability: March 24 to July 31, 2025

Admission Application Window: March 26 to April 9, 2025

Invalid Candidate List Release: May 8, 2025

First Admission List Announcement: May 26, 2025

Second Admission List Announcement: June 8, 2025

Third Admission List Announcement: June 16, 2025

Fourth Admission List Announcement: June 30, 2025

Offer Letter Download: July 9, 2025

The JAM 2025 exam was conducted on February 2 in a computer-based mode for seven subjects. The scorecard will contain the All India Rank (AIR) and qualifying status.

Find the detailed subject wise toppers list here.