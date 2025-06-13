TS ECET Counselling 2025 Begins June 14 - Check Schedule, Fees, and Registration Details

Summary The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has officially announced the counselling schedule for the Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS/TG ECET) 2025. As per the notification, the first phase of TS ECET 2025 counselling registration and slot booking will begin on June 14, 2025.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has officially announced the counselling schedule for the Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS/TG ECET) 2025. The counselling will be conducted in two phases, followed by spot admissions.

As per the notification, the first phase of TS ECET 2025 counselling registration and slot booking will begin on June 14, 2025.

Candidates who have qualified in TS ECET 2025 and are seeking lateral entry admission into the second year of Bachelor of Engineering (BE), Bachelor of Technology (BTech), or Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharmacy) programmes offered by universities and private institutions across Telangana can complete their registration through the official counselling portal at tgecet.nic.in. The last date to register for the first phase is June 18, 2025.

During the registration process, candidates will need to update their details and pay a processing fee of ₹600 for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, and ₹1,200 for candidates from other categories. Following registration and payment, the certificate verification process will be held from June 17 to June 19. Candidates will be able to complete their choice filling and locking from June 17 to June 21, after which the first seat allotment result will be declared on or before June 25.

Additionally, the official notice mentioned that minority candidates who did not appear for or qualify in TGECET 2025 but have secured a minimum of 45% marks (for open category) and 40% (for others) in diploma or BSc Mathematics can also be considered for leftover seats in minority colleges, after the allotment of seats to all qualified minority candidates is completed.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for further updates regarding seat allotment and subsequent counselling phases.