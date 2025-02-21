NCET 2025 Registration Begins for ITEP Admission - Steps and Important Dates

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the registration process for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2025. Eligible candidates can apply online through exams.nta.ac.in/NCET until March 16, 2025.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the registration process for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2025. Eligible candidates can apply online through exams.nta.ac.in/NCET until March 16, 2025.

Steps to Apply

Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NCET.

Click on the ‘Register/Login’ option on the homepage.

If you are a new candidate, complete registration to obtain login credentials.

Login and fill out the application form.

Upload the required documents.

Pay the application fee.

Review and submit the form.

Registration Fee

Candidates belonging to the General category will have to pay ₹1200, whereas, OBC-NCL/EWS applicants will pay an amount of ₹1000, and SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender candidates will pay ₹650 as their registration fee.

NCET 2025 Key Dates

Application deadline: March 16, 2025

Application Correction Window: March 18 to March 19, 2025

Exam Date: April 29, 2025

The exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode across 178 cities and will serve as the gateway for admission to the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in IITs, NITs, RIEs, government institutions, and other participating colleges.

Find the direct registration link here.