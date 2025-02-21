NCET 2025

NCET 2025 Registration Begins for ITEP Admission - Steps and Important Dates

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 21 Feb 2025
12:14 PM

File Image

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the registration process for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2025.
Eligible candidates can apply online through exams.nta.ac.in/NCET until March 16, 2025.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the registration process for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2025. Eligible candidates can apply online through exams.nta.ac.in/NCET until March 16, 2025.

NEET SS 2024: NMC Updates Eligibility Criteria! Check All Details
NEET SS 2024: NMC Updates Eligibility Criteria! Check All Details

Steps to Apply

  • Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NCET.
  • Click on the ‘Register/Login’ option on the homepage.
  • If you are a new candidate, complete registration to obtain login credentials.
  • Login and fill out the application form.
  • Upload the required documents.
  • Pay the application fee.
  • Review and submit the form.
Registration Fee

Candidates belonging to the General category will have to pay ₹1200, whereas, OBC-NCL/EWS applicants will pay an amount of ₹1000, and SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender candidates will pay ₹650 as their registration fee.

REET 2024 Admit Card Out - Download Link and Feb 27 Exam Details
REET 2024 Admit Card Out - Download Link and Feb 27 Exam Details

NCET 2025 Key Dates

  • Application deadline: March 16, 2025
  • Application Correction Window: March 18 to March 19, 2025
  • Exam Date: April 29, 2025

The exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode across 178 cities and will serve as the gateway for admission to the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in IITs, NITs, RIEs, government institutions, and other participating colleges.

Find the direct registration link here.

Last updated on 21 Feb 2025
12:16 PM
NCET 2025 National Testing Agency (NTA) National Common Entrance Test Registration
