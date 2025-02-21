NCET 2025 Registration Begins for ITEP Admission - Steps and Important Dates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the registration process for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2025. Eligible candidates can apply online through exams.nta.ac.in/NCET until March 16, 2025.
Steps to Apply
- Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NCET.
- Click on the ‘Register/Login’ option on the homepage.
- If you are a new candidate, complete registration to obtain login credentials.
- Login and fill out the application form.
- Upload the required documents.
- Pay the application fee.
- Review and submit the form.
Registration Fee
Candidates belonging to the General category will have to pay ₹1200, whereas, OBC-NCL/EWS applicants will pay an amount of ₹1000, and SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender candidates will pay ₹650 as their registration fee.
NCET 2025 Key Dates
- Application deadline: March 16, 2025
- Application Correction Window: March 18 to March 19, 2025
- Exam Date: April 29, 2025
The exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode across 178 cities and will serve as the gateway for admission to the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in IITs, NITs, RIEs, government institutions, and other participating colleges.
