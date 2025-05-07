CUET PG 2025

CUET PG Result 2025 Declared - Link, Participating Institutes and Admission Details

Posted on 07 May 2025
09:51 AM

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2025. Candidates who appeared for this crucial postgraduate entrance examination can now access and download their scorecards from the official website — exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG. To view their results, candidates must log in using their application number and date of birth.

This year, CUET PG 2025 registered an impressive response with 6,54,019 candidates, of whom 5,23,032 candidates appeared for the test. The examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across the country between March 13 and April 1, 2025, covering 43 different shifts. Candidates had the option to appear for up to four subject papers, with the exam offering a total of 157 subjects.

The result announcement comes shortly after the publication of the final answer key on May 6, 2025. Earlier, the NTA had released a provisional key and invited objections from candidates. These submissions were thoroughly reviewed by subject experts, and necessary corrections were made before finalising the results.

No physical scorecards will be sent to candidates. They must download their scorecards from the official website for admission and counselling purposes.

Candidates should note that the CUET (PG) 2025 NTA score is valid for admissions to the 2025-26 academic session only. Results and score details will be shared with all 191 participating universities, which include Central, State, Private, and other institutions.

Participating Institutes

  • Central Universities - 41
  • State Government Universities - 41
  • Government Institutions - 15
  • Others (Private and Deemed Universities) - 94

Each participating university will independently announce its counselling schedule, merit list, and admission criteria based on the CUET PG scores and other institutional requirements. Aspirants are advised to regularly check the official websites of their chosen universities for further admission updates and procedures.

Find the direct scorecard download link here.

