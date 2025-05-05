CBSE 2025

CBSE Class 10 Result 2025 - Board Warns About Fake Notice Circulating; Expected Dates Soon

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 05 May 2025
09:40 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an urgent clarification regarding a fake notice circulating on social media, which falsely claims that the Class 10 board exam results will be announced on May 6, 2025.
The board officially declared this notice fake and urged students and parents not to believe or share such misinformation.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an urgent clarification regarding a fake notice circulating on social media, which falsely claims that the Class 10 board exam results will be announced on May 6, 2025. The board officially declared this notice fake and urged students and parents not to believe or share such misinformation.

In an official statement shared on X (formerly Twitter) along with the uploaded image of fake notice, CBSE stated, “A letter dated 2nd May 2025 is being circulated on social media. This letter is FAKE. It has not been issued by CBSE. No official announcement has been made regarding the declaration of Class X/XII 2025 results.”

Fake notice being circulated.

Fake notice being circulated. CBSE HQ official X handle

Every year, CBSE typically announces the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results in mid-May. In 2024, the results were published on May 13, while in 2023, they were declared on May 12. However, for 2025, the official result dates for both classes remain unconfirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT
CBSE Result 2025 Update: Board Revises Post-Result Grievance Process! All Details
CBSE Result 2025 Update: Board Revises Post-Result Grievance Process! All Details

Where to Check Official CBSE Results

CBSE has advised students to rely solely on the following official websites for authentic updates:

  • cbse.gov.in
  • cbseresults.nic.in
  • results.cbse.nic.in

Students are urged to stay vigilant against misinformation and await verified updates from CBSE’s official platforms.

Last updated on 05 May 2025
09:44 AM
CBSE 2025 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board Exams 2025 Result
Similar stories
CBSE 2025

CBSE Result 2025 Update: Board Revises Post-Result Grievance Process! All Details

UPSC 2025

UPSC Releases IES/ISS and CMS Exam Schedule 2025 at upsc.gov.in - Key Dates & Timings

TJEE 2025

Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination Publishes TJEE 2025 Answer Key- Direct Li. . .

CUET UG 2025

CUET UG Admit Card, Exam City Slip Soon at cuet.nta.nic.in- Know Recent Updates Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CBSE 2025

CBSE Result 2025 Update: Board Revises Post-Result Grievance Process! All Details

UPSC 2025

UPSC Releases IES/ISS and CMS Exam Schedule 2025 at upsc.gov.in - Key Dates & Timings

Shri Shikshayatan College

A Day of Dreams, Dares and Deeds- Shri Shikshayatan College Hosts Shree Arohan 3.0

18 Under 18 Awards

Champion on and off the Mat: Meet Oorja Samanta, 18 Under 18 Awards Winner 2025

The Heritage School

The Heritage School’s Youthopia 2025: A Cultural Extravaganza to Remember

TJEE 2025

Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination Publishes TJEE 2025 Answer Key- Direct Li. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality