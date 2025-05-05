CBSE Class 10 Result 2025 - Board Warns About Fake Notice Circulating; Expected Dates Soon

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an urgent clarification regarding a fake notice circulating on social media, which falsely claims that the Class 10 board exam results will be announced on May 6, 2025. The board officially declared this notice fake and urged students and parents not to believe or share such misinformation.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an urgent clarification regarding a fake notice circulating on social media, which falsely claims that the Class 10 board exam results will be announced on May 6, 2025. The board officially declared this notice fake and urged students and parents not to believe or share such misinformation.

In an official statement shared on X (formerly Twitter) along with the uploaded image of fake notice, CBSE stated, “A letter dated 2nd May 2025 is being circulated on social media. This letter is FAKE. It has not been issued by CBSE. No official announcement has been made regarding the declaration of Class X/XII 2025 results.”

Fake notice being circulated. CBSE HQ official X handle

Every year, CBSE typically announces the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results in mid-May. In 2024, the results were published on May 13, while in 2023, they were declared on May 12. However, for 2025, the official result dates for both classes remain unconfirmed.

Where to Check Official CBSE Results

CBSE has advised students to rely solely on the following official websites for authentic updates:

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

Students are urged to stay vigilant against misinformation and await verified updates from CBSE’s official platforms.