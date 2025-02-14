CMAT 2025

CMAT Result 2025 Declared - Download Link and Key Details

Our Correspondent
Posted on 14 Feb 2025
09:36 AM

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the CMAT 2025 results. Candidates who appeared for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2025 can now access and download their scorecards from the official website – exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT.

Steps to Download CMAT 2025 Scorecard

Candidates can access their CMAT result 2025 by following these simple steps:

  • Visit the CMAT official website – exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT
  • Click on the 'Download Scorecard' tab
  • Enter application number, date of birth, and security pin
  • Click on the 'Submit' button
  • Download and print the CMAT 2025 scorecard for future reference
The CMAT 2025 provisional answer key was released on January 31, with candidates allowed to raise objections until February 2. The final result has been prepared after reviewing all the challenges.

Numerous MBA colleges across India accept CMAT scores for admission. The selection process generally includes:

  • Group Discussion (GD)
  • Personal Interview (PI)

Candidates should check individual college websites for specific admission criteria and cutoff scores.

The CMAT 2025 exam was conducted on January 25, 2025, in two shifts across 178 test centres in 107 cities. A total of 74,012 candidates registered for the exam, out of which 63,145 candidates appeared, recording an attendance of 85.32%.

Find the direct scorecard download link here.

Last updated on 14 Feb 2025
09:36 AM
CMAT 2025 Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) National Testing Agency (NTA) Result
