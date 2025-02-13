NEET PG 2024

NEET PG 2024 Counselling: Stray Vacancy Round Eligibility Criteria Out – Check Details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 13 Feb 2025
15:51 PM

File Image

Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the eligibility criteria for the Stray Vacancy Round of NEET PG 2024 Counselling.
Candidates aspiring to secure a postgraduate medical seat through this round must meet specific conditions set by MCC and state counselling authorities.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the eligibility criteria for the Stray Vacancy Round of NEET PG 2024 Counselling. Candidates aspiring to secure a postgraduate medical seat through this round must meet specific conditions set by MCC and state counselling authorities.

UGC NET 2024 Result and Final Answer Key - Certificate and Score Calculation Key Details
UGC NET 2024 Result and Final Answer Key - Certificate and Score Calculation Key Details

Who is Eligible?

  • Candidates who are not holding any seat under either All India Quota (AIQ) or State Quota are eligible to participate in the Stray Vacancy Round conducted by MCC.
  • Candidates who were marked as ‘Not Reported’ in Round 3 of MCC Counselling can participate in State PG Counselling.
Who is Not Eligible?

  • Candidates who were allotted a seat through MCC Round 3 but did not join are not eligible for the Stray Vacancy Round of MCC Counselling.
  • Candidates who have already joined a State Quota seat in previous rounds cannot participate in the Stray Vacancy Round of MCC Counselling.

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can participate in the online counselling process, which will continue until February 16, 2025. MCC has also updated the revised schedule on its official website, ensuring transparency for applicants.

WB NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Out - Direct Link &amp; Updated Schedule
WB NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Out - Direct Link &amp; Updated Schedule

Candidates who are allotted seats in the stray vacancy round must ensure they join their designated institutions, as failing to do so will lead to forfeiture of their security deposit. Furthermore, such candidates will be debarred from appearing for the NEET PG exam next year. MCC has also announced that data of candidates who joined in Round 3 will be shared with state counselling authorities, and these candidates will be barred from taking admission in state quota counselling.

Last updated on 13 Feb 2025
15:52 PM
NEET PG 2024 Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)
