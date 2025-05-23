JEE Advanced 2025

JEE Advanced 2025 Response Sheet Released at jeeadv.ac.in — Download Now

Our Correspondent
Posted on 23 May 2025
09:58 AM

File Image

Summary
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released the much-awaited JEE Advanced 2025 response sheet. Candidates who appeared for the prestigious engineering entrance exam can now access their response sheets by logging into the official website — jeeadv.ac.in — using their registration number, date of birth, and mobile number.

This year, over 2.5 lakh JEE Main toppers competed in the JEE Advanced 2025 held on May 18, aiming for coveted seats in India’s top IITs. The official question papers for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 in English and Hindi have already been made available online.

Steps to Download the Response Sheet

  • Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.
  • Click on any one of the links displayed under the ‘candidate responses’ section.
  • Enter your required credentials.
  • View and download your response sheet.
  • Take a printout for reference.
According to the announced schedule, the JEE Advanced 2025 provisional answer key will be released on May 26, 2025. Candidates can then cross-check their recorded responses against the answer key to estimate their probable scores. Any discrepancies can be challenged before the final answer key is issued.

The JEE Advanced 2025 result is set to be declared on June 2, 2025, based on the final answer key. Qualified candidates will then be eligible to participate in the JoSAA counselling 2025 for BTech admissions in IITs.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates regarding the answer key and result announcements.

Last updated on 23 May 2025
09:59 AM
JEE Advanced 2025 Joint Entrance Examination Advanced IIT Kanpur
