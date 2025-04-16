TS TET 2025

TS TET 2025 Registration Begins for June Session - Eligibility and Detailed Schedule

The Telangana School Education Department has officially opened the registration window for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET/TS TET) June 2025.
Aspiring teachers can now apply online by visiting the official website — tgtet.aptonline.in/tgtet.

The Telangana School Education Department has officially opened the registration window for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET/TS TET) June 2025. Aspiring teachers can now apply online by visiting the official website — tgtet.aptonline.in/tgtet. The application portal will remain active until April 30, with the correction window opening from April 28 to May 3, 2025.

Application Process

The application fee is ₹750 for one paper and ₹1,000 for both papers. To register, candidates must first pay the fee online, then log in to complete and submit the application form along with the required documents.

Eligibility Criteria

For Paper I, applicants must have completed Intermediate (Class 12) with a minimum of 50% marks (45% for reserved categories) and hold a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or its equivalent.

For Paper II, candidates should possess a Bachelor’s degree (BA, BSc, or BCom) with at least 50% marks (45% for SC/ST/BC/PH) and a valid BEd or BEd(Special Education) qualification.

TS TET 2025 will be held from June 15 to June 30, 2025, with examinations scheduled in two shifts daily — from 9 AM to 11.30 AM (morning session) and 2 PM to 4.30 PM (afternoon session). The exam comprises two papers: Paper I for teaching Classes I to V, and Paper II for Classes VI to VIII. Candidates interested in teaching Classes I through VIII must appear for both papers. This examination serves as a key qualification for individuals seeking teaching positions in government and aided schools across Telangana.

