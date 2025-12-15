CUET PG 2026

CUET PG 2026 Registration Window Opens - Application Schedule and Exam Details Out

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the CUET PG 2026 registration process for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate programmes in central and other participating universities. Eligible applicants can submit their CUET PG 2026 application form online through the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg, with the last date for registration set as January 14.

According to the official schedule, NTA will provide candidates with an opportunity to edit their submitted application forms through the CUET PG 2026 correction window, which will be open from January 18 to January 20, 2026. Applicants are advised to carefully review and rectify any errors within this period, as no further changes will be permitted after the window closes. The CUET PG 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted in March 2026, while details related to exam date, city, centre, and shift timings will be mentioned on the admit card issued prior to the examination.

The agency has also advised candidates to ensure that the email ID and mobile number entered in the application form belong to the candidate or their parents, as all official communication, including exam-related updates and alerts, will be sent only to the registered contact details.

For CUET PG 2026, NTA has announced that the exam will be conducted for 157 subjects. Admission to postgraduate courses in participating institutions will be granted based on CUET PG scores. The entrance test will be held across 292 cities, including 16 international locations, providing wider access to candidates in India and abroad.

The CUET PG examination is conducted by NTA for admission to central universities, as well as other participating institutions such as state, deemed, and private universities across the country. Separately, NTA recently issued an advisory for CUET UG 2026 aspirants, urging them to update their Aadhaar, UDID, and category certificates before registration to avoid discrepancies or rejection at later stages. While the advisory is for undergraduate applicants, candidates are encouraged to ensure that all personal and category-related details are accurate and updated.

Candidates are also advised to regularly visit nta.ac.in and exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg for the latest official updates and announcements related to the examination.

Find the direct registration link here.

CUET PG 2026 Common University Entrance Test-Post Graduate Registration National Testing Agency (NTA)
