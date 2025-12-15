NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Date Announced - Check Revised Schedule by MCC

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to declare the NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 seat allotment result tomorrow. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official MCC website for updates and adhere strictly to the counselling timeline to avoid missing important deadlines.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to declare the NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 seat allotment result on December 16, as per the official revised counselling schedule.

Candidates who are allotted seats in NEET PG 2025 round 2 counselling will be required to report to their respective allotted medical colleges within the stipulated reporting period. During reporting, candidates must complete all admission formalities, which include document verification, submission of original certificates, and payment of the admission fee as per the rules of the allotted institution. Failure to report within the given timeline may result in the cancellation of the allotted seat.

According to the updated official schedule, the NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 registration and payment process was conducted from December 5 to December 9, while the choice filling window remained open from December 6 to December 14. The choice locking facility was activated between December 13 and December 14, followed by the processing of seat allotment from December 15 to December 16. The round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on December 16. The round 2 allotment will be carried out based on multiple factors, including candidates’ NEET PG rank, choices filled during the preference window, availability of seats, applicable reservation policies, and eligibility criteria prescribed for MD and MS admissions.

Candidates who receive seat allotment in round 2 must complete the reporting and joining process between December 17 and December 25. After the joining period concludes, the verification of joined candidates and data sharing by the authorities will be carried out on December 26.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official MCC website for updates and adhere strictly to the counselling timeline to avoid missing important deadlines.