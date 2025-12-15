NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Date Announced - Check Revised Schedule by MCC

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 15 Dec 2025
11:34 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to declare the NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 seat allotment result tomorrow.
Candidates are advised to regularly check the official MCC website for updates and adhere strictly to the counselling timeline to avoid missing important deadlines.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to declare the NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 seat allotment result on December 16, as per the official revised counselling schedule.

Candidates who are allotted seats in NEET PG 2025 round 2 counselling will be required to report to their respective allotted medical colleges within the stipulated reporting period. During reporting, candidates must complete all admission formalities, which include document verification, submission of original certificates, and payment of the admission fee as per the rules of the allotted institution. Failure to report within the given timeline may result in the cancellation of the allotted seat.

According to the updated official schedule, the NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 registration and payment process was conducted from December 5 to December 9, while the choice filling window remained open from December 6 to December 14. The choice locking facility was activated between December 13 and December 14, followed by the processing of seat allotment from December 15 to December 16. The round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on December 16. The round 2 allotment will be carried out based on multiple factors, including candidates’ NEET PG rank, choices filled during the preference window, availability of seats, applicable reservation policies, and eligibility criteria prescribed for MD and MS admissions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates who receive seat allotment in round 2 must complete the reporting and joining process between December 17 and December 25. After the joining period concludes, the verification of joined candidates and data sharing by the authorities will be carried out on December 26.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official MCC website for updates and adhere strictly to the counselling timeline to avoid missing important deadlines.

Last updated on 15 Dec 2025
11:35 AM
NEET PG 2025 Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) NEET counselling schedule
Similar stories
Indian Air Force (IAF)

IAF Extends AFCAT 1 2026 Registration Deadline to December 19; Admit Card Release Dat. . .

NEET counselling

DME, Assam Begins NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling- Total 103 MD, MS Seats Availab. . .

CBSE

CBSE Reopens KVS, NVS Recruitment 2025 Application Window - Check New Deadline

NEET PG

Haryana NEET PG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Schedule Announced- Check Details Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Indian Air Force (IAF)

IAF Extends AFCAT 1 2026 Registration Deadline to December 19; Admit Card Release Dat. . .

NEET counselling

DME, Assam Begins NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling- Total 103 MD, MS Seats Availab. . .

CBSE

CBSE Reopens KVS, NVS Recruitment 2025 Application Window - Check New Deadline

NEET PG

Haryana NEET PG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Schedule Announced- Check Details Here

CUET PG 2026

CUET PG 2026 Registration Window Opens - Application Schedule and Exam Details Out

CSIR UGC NET

CSIR NET December 2025 Admit Card Out for Dec 18 Exam - Check Link & Subject Wise Tim. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality