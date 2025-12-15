DME, Assam Begins NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling- Total 103 MD, MS Seats Available

Summary Eligible candidates can submit their preferences on the official website dme.assam.gov.in until December 16 According to official details, a total of 103 MD and MS seats are available for allotment in Round 2

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam, has commenced the choice filling process for Assam NEET PG counselling 2025 Round 2. Eligible candidates can submit their preferences on the official website dme.assam.gov.in until December 16.

According to official details, a total of 103 MD and MS seats are available for allotment in Round 2. As per the counselling schedule, the processing of seat allotment will be carried out from December 17 to December 20, while the Round 2 seat allotment result is scheduled to be declared on December 21.

Candidates who are allotted seats in this round will be required to report to their allotted colleges from December 26 to December 27, along with the necessary documents for verification and admission formalities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assam NEET PG Counselling 2025: Documents Required

NEET PG admit card

Secondary school leaving certificate (for date of birth proof)

Copy of NEET PG result

Class 12 mark sheet

MBBS passing certificate

Valid photo ID (Aadhaar card/PAN card/Driving licence/Voter ID/Passport/Ration card)

Two passport-size photographs

12-month internship completion certificate

Medical registration certificate

Any other documents mentioned in the counselling prospectus

In Assam NEET PG 2025 Round 1, a total of 604 MD and MS seats were allotted. The DME Assam conducts NEET PG counselling for 50 per cent postgraduate seats in government medical colleges across Assam and B Barooah Cancer Institute and Level-III Cancer Centre (BBCI), Guwahati, under the state quota.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for further updates related to counselling and admission procedures.