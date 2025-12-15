JEE Advanced 2026 Syllabus Released: Check Subject-Wise Key Topics and Exam Details

Summary The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has officially released the JEE Advanced 2026 syllabus and subject-wise topics. Candidates preparing for the engineering entrance examination can now download the JEE Advanced 2026 syllabus from the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has officially released the JEE Advanced 2026 syllabus and subject-wise topics in PDF format. Candidates preparing for the engineering entrance examination can now download the JEE Advanced 2026 syllabus from the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

As per the official announcement, JEE Advanced 2026 will be conducted on May 17 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The examination will consist of two compulsory papers—Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 will be held from 9 AM to Noon, while Paper 2 is scheduled from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM on the same day. Both papers are mandatory for all candidates appearing in the examination.

IIT Roorkee has confirmed that the JEE Advanced 2026 question papers will be available in both English and Hindi. The institute also stated that the exam centre list and the detailed examination schedule will be published on the official website in due course. Notably, the JEE Advanced 2026 syllabus remains unchanged compared to previous years, offering continuity for aspirants already familiar with the existing pattern and topics.

Subject-Wise Syllabus Topic

Chemistry - General, States of Matter (Gases and Liquids), Atomic Structure, Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure, Chemical Thermodynamics, Chemical and Ionic Equilibrium, Electrochemistry, Chemical Kinetics, Solid State, Solutions, Surface Chemistry, Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties, Hydrogen, s-Block Elements, p-Block Elements, d-Block Elements, f-Block Elements, Coordination Compounds, Isolation of Metals, Principles of Qualitative Analysis, Environmental Chemistry, Basic Principles of Organic Chemistry, Alkanes, Alkenes, Alkynes, Benzene, Phenols, Alkyl Halides, Alcohols, Ethers, Aldehydes and Ketones, Carboxylic Acids, Amines, Haloarenes, Biomolecules, Polymers, Chemistry in Everyday Life, and Practical Organic Chemistry.

- Sets, Relations and Functions, Algebra, Matrices, Probability and Statistics, Trigonometry, Analytical Geometry, Differential Calculus, Integral Calculus, and Vectors. Physics - General, Mechanics, Thermal Physics, Electricity and Magnetism, Electromagnetic Waves, Optics, and Modern Physics.

Before appearing for JEE Advanced, candidates must first qualify for the JEE Main 2026, which will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). According to the tentative schedule, JEE Main 2026 Session 1 will be held in January, while Session 2 is expected to take place between April 2 and April 9. Only candidates meeting the prescribed JEE Main cutoff will be eligible to register for JEE Advanced 2026.

Aspirants are advised to regularly visit jeeadv.ac.in for updates related to the exam schedule, centre details, registration process, and other important notifications, and to thoroughly study the released syllabus.