JEE Advanced 2026

JEE Advanced 2026 Syllabus Released: Check Subject-Wise Key Topics and Exam Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 15 Dec 2025
11:07 AM

Shutterstock

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has officially released the JEE Advanced 2026 syllabus and subject-wise topics.
Candidates preparing for the engineering entrance examination can now download the JEE Advanced 2026 syllabus from the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has officially released the JEE Advanced 2026 syllabus and subject-wise topics in PDF format. Candidates preparing for the engineering entrance examination can now download the JEE Advanced 2026 syllabus from the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

As per the official announcement, JEE Advanced 2026 will be conducted on May 17 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The examination will consist of two compulsory papers—Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 will be held from 9 AM to Noon, while Paper 2 is scheduled from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM on the same day. Both papers are mandatory for all candidates appearing in the examination.

IIT Roorkee has confirmed that the JEE Advanced 2026 question papers will be available in both English and Hindi. The institute also stated that the exam centre list and the detailed examination schedule will be published on the official website in due course. Notably, the JEE Advanced 2026 syllabus remains unchanged compared to previous years, offering continuity for aspirants already familiar with the existing pattern and topics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subject-Wise Syllabus Topic

  • Chemistry - General, States of Matter (Gases and Liquids), Atomic Structure, Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure, Chemical Thermodynamics, Chemical and Ionic Equilibrium, Electrochemistry, Chemical Kinetics, Solid State, Solutions, Surface Chemistry, Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties, Hydrogen, s-Block Elements, p-Block Elements, d-Block Elements, f-Block Elements, Coordination Compounds, Isolation of Metals, Principles of Qualitative Analysis, Environmental Chemistry, Basic Principles of Organic Chemistry, Alkanes, Alkenes, Alkynes, Benzene, Phenols, Alkyl Halides, Alcohols, Ethers, Aldehydes and Ketones, Carboxylic Acids, Amines, Haloarenes, Biomolecules, Polymers, Chemistry in Everyday Life, and Practical Organic Chemistry.
  • Mathematics - Sets, Relations and Functions, Algebra, Matrices, Probability and Statistics, Trigonometry, Analytical Geometry, Differential Calculus, Integral Calculus, and Vectors.
  • Physics - General, Mechanics, Thermal Physics, Electricity and Magnetism, Electromagnetic Waves, Optics, and Modern Physics.

Before appearing for JEE Advanced, candidates must first qualify for the JEE Main 2026, which will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). According to the tentative schedule, JEE Main 2026 Session 1 will be held in January, while Session 2 is expected to take place between April 2 and April 9. Only candidates meeting the prescribed JEE Main cutoff will be eligible to register for JEE Advanced 2026.

Aspirants are advised to regularly visit jeeadv.ac.in for updates related to the exam schedule, centre details, registration process, and other important notifications, and to thoroughly study the released syllabus.

Last updated on 15 Dec 2025
11:08 AM
JEE Advanced 2026 IIT Roorkee syllabus Joint Entrance Examination Advanced
Similar stories
CBSE

CBSE Reopens KVS, NVS Recruitment 2025 Application Window - Check New Deadline

NEET PG

Haryana NEET PG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Schedule Announced- Check Details Here

CUET PG 2026

CUET PG 2026 Registration Window Opens - Application Schedule and Exam Details Out

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Date Announced - Check Revised Schedule by MCC

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CBSE

CBSE Reopens KVS, NVS Recruitment 2025 Application Window - Check New Deadline

NEET PG

Haryana NEET PG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Schedule Announced- Check Details Here

CUET PG 2026

CUET PG 2026 Registration Window Opens - Application Schedule and Exam Details Out

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Date Announced - Check Revised Schedule by MCC

CSIR UGC NET

CSIR NET December 2025 Admit Card Out for Dec 18 Exam - Check Link & Subject Wise Tim. . .

ICAI CA 2026

CA May 2026 Exam Dates for Foundation, Inter and Final Out - When Will Registrations . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality