Haryana NEET PG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Schedule Announced- Check Details Here

Summary Eligible candidates can register for Round 2 counselling through the official website hry.online-counselling.co.in As per the notification, candidates who were not allotted any seat in Round 1 or those who were allotted seats but did not join the assigned institutes are eligible to participate in the second round of counselling

The Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences (PT BD Sharma UHSR), Rohtak, has announced the schedule for Haryana NEET PG 2025 counselling Round 2 for admission to MD, MS and postgraduate diploma programmes for the 2025–26 academic session.

Eligible candidates can register for Round 2 counselling through the official website hry.online-counselling.co.in. The registration process, along with application editing, online deposition of the security amount, and choice filling and locking, will remain open until December 18.

Candidates will be required to use their NEET PG roll number to access the registration link. As per the notification, candidates who were not allotted any seat in Round 1 or those who were allotted seats but did not join the assigned institutes are eligible to participate in the second round of counselling.

ADVERTISEMENT

The university has informed that the seat allotment result and joining schedule for Round 2 will be announced shortly on the official counselling portal.

The counselling process is being conducted for admission to MD and MS programmes in government, government-aided and private unaided medical colleges in Haryana. Among the private institutions participating in Round 2 are SGT University, Budhera, and Al-Falah University, Village Dhoj, while government medical colleges and civil hospitals across the state are also included.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates related to seat allotment and further counselling procedures.