CBSE

CBSE Reopens KVS, NVS Recruitment 2025 Application Window - Check New Deadline

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 15 Dec 2025
13:19 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reopened the online application facility for select posts under Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS).
Candidates are advised to complete the application process within the stipulated deadline and regularly check the official websites for further updates related to the recruitment process.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reopened the online application facility for select posts under Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) for a limited period. As per the latest update, eligible candidates can submit applications until today, December 15, 2025, up to 11.59 PM.

According to an official notification issued on December 13, 2025, by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, which functions as an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Education, the extended window is meant exclusively for candidates who had already completed their online registration and fee payment under Recruitment Notification 01/2025. These applicants are now allowed to apply for additional eligible posts under either KVS or NVS. The facility was initially restricted due to variations in eligibility criteria and qualification requirements between the two organisations, even for posts carrying similar designations.

The notice clearly states that no fresh registrations are permitted under this extension. The original application window, which had earlier been extended from December 4, officially closed on December 11, 2025. Only existing applicants who had successfully submitted their forms and paid the required fees before the closure are eligible to make use of the reopened facility.

ADVERTISEMENT

The joint recruitment drive conducted by CBSE on behalf of KVS and NVS aims to fill over 15,000 vacancies across teaching and non-teaching positions. The recruitment includes roles such as Principal, Vice Principal, Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Primary Teachers (PRTs), Librarians, along with non-teaching posts like Assistant Section Officers, Stenographers, and Lab Attendants.

As per the recruitment schedule, the computer-based Tier-1 examination is slated to be held on January 10 and 11, 2026. Candidates shortlisted in Tier-1 will be called for Tier-2 examinations (where applicable), followed by skill tests, interviews, document verification, and medical examinations, depending on the nature of the post.

Candidates are advised to complete the application process within the stipulated deadline and regularly check the official websites of CBSE (cbse.gov.in), KVS (kvsangathan.nic.in), and NVS (navodaya.gov.in) for further updates related to the recruitment process.

Last updated on 15 Dec 2025
13:20 PM
CBSE Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Novodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) Recruitment exam Registration
Similar stories
NEET PG

Haryana NEET PG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Schedule Announced- Check Details Here

CUET PG 2026

CUET PG 2026 Registration Window Opens - Application Schedule and Exam Details Out

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Date Announced - Check Revised Schedule by MCC

JEE Advanced 2026

JEE Advanced 2026 Syllabus Released: Check Subject-Wise Key Topics and Exam Details

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET PG

Haryana NEET PG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Schedule Announced- Check Details Here

CUET PG 2026

CUET PG 2026 Registration Window Opens - Application Schedule and Exam Details Out

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Date Announced - Check Revised Schedule by MCC

CSIR UGC NET

CSIR NET December 2025 Admit Card Out for Dec 18 Exam - Check Link & Subject Wise Tim. . .

JEE Advanced 2026

JEE Advanced 2026 Syllabus Released: Check Subject-Wise Key Topics and Exam Details

ICAI CA 2026

CA May 2026 Exam Dates for Foundation, Inter and Final Out - When Will Registrations . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality