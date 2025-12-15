CBSE Reopens KVS, NVS Recruitment 2025 Application Window - Check New Deadline

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reopened the online application facility for select posts under Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). Candidates are advised to complete the application process within the stipulated deadline and regularly check the official websites for further updates related to the recruitment process.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reopened the online application facility for select posts under Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) for a limited period. As per the latest update, eligible candidates can submit applications until today, December 15, 2025, up to 11.59 PM.

According to an official notification issued on December 13, 2025, by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, which functions as an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Education, the extended window is meant exclusively for candidates who had already completed their online registration and fee payment under Recruitment Notification 01/2025. These applicants are now allowed to apply for additional eligible posts under either KVS or NVS. The facility was initially restricted due to variations in eligibility criteria and qualification requirements between the two organisations, even for posts carrying similar designations.

The notice clearly states that no fresh registrations are permitted under this extension. The original application window, which had earlier been extended from December 4, officially closed on December 11, 2025. Only existing applicants who had successfully submitted their forms and paid the required fees before the closure are eligible to make use of the reopened facility.

The joint recruitment drive conducted by CBSE on behalf of KVS and NVS aims to fill over 15,000 vacancies across teaching and non-teaching positions. The recruitment includes roles such as Principal, Vice Principal, Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Primary Teachers (PRTs), Librarians, along with non-teaching posts like Assistant Section Officers, Stenographers, and Lab Attendants.

As per the recruitment schedule, the computer-based Tier-1 examination is slated to be held on January 10 and 11, 2026. Candidates shortlisted in Tier-1 will be called for Tier-2 examinations (where applicable), followed by skill tests, interviews, document verification, and medical examinations, depending on the nature of the post.

Candidates are advised to complete the application process within the stipulated deadline and regularly check the official websites of CBSE (cbse.gov.in), KVS (kvsangathan.nic.in), and NVS (navodaya.gov.in) for further updates related to the recruitment process.