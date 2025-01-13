AIBE 19 Result 2024 Update - Check Download Steps and Marking Scheme

Summary The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to release the results of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19 shortly. Candidates can check both the results and the final answer key on the official BCI website.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to release the results of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19 shortly. The AIBE 19 exam, held on December 22, 2024, saw the release of its provisional answer key on December 29, 2024, allowing candidates to raise objections until January 10, 2025. Before declaring the results, BCI will first publish the final answer key. Candidates can check both the results and the final answer key on the official website when announced.

Steps to Download AIBE 19 Results 2024

Follow these steps to check your AIBE 19 results once they are declared;

Visit the official website: allindiabarexamination.com. Click on the link labeled ‘AIBE 19 Result’ on the homepage (once activated). Enter your credentials on the newly opened page and submit the details. View your AIBE 19 Result displayed on the screen. Download and print a copy of your result for future reference.

Marking Scheme

Candidates will receive +1 mark for every correct answer, with no negative marking for incorrect responses.

The BCI recently issued a statement to reassure candidates about reported mismatches between the Question Paper (QP) booklet numbers and OMR answer sheet serial numbers during the examination. The Council confirmed that results will be evaluated based on the Question Paper set code handwritten by candidates on their OMR sheets. The Council emphasized that this issue will not impact the evaluation process.

For the latest updates on AIBE 19 results, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of the Bar Council of India.