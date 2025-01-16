JEECUP 2025

JEECUP 2025 Registration Begins - Full Exam Schedule and Eligibility Released

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 16 Jan 2025
15:47 PM

File Image

Summary
The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP), has opened the registration window for the JEECUP 2025 exam.
Eligible candidates can now apply for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) Polytechnic and UPJEE Post Diploma in Industrial Safety Examination 2025 through the official website.

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP), has opened the registration window for the JEECUP 2025 exam. Eligible candidates can now apply for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) Polytechnic and UPJEE Post Diploma in Industrial Safety Examination 2025 through the official website (jeecup.admissions.nic.in).

Registration Details

The last date to register for JEECUP 2025 is April 30, 2025. Candidates from the general category are required to pay an application fee of ₹300 per group, while those belonging to the OBC, SC, and ST categories need to pay ₹200 per group. Payment can be made via multiple modes, including debit/credit cards, net banking, mobile wallets, cash cards, or offline through an e-Challan.

To facilitate the application process, help centres have also been set up in government, aided, and private institutions throughout Uttar Pradesh. Candidates can visit these centres to fill out and submit their online applications.

Exam Schedule and Eligibility

The JEECUP has announced the exam date and released the complete exam schedule for the UPJEE Polytechnic exam 2025. The official information bulletin, detailing the eligibility criteria, syllabus, exam pattern, and other key information, has also been released.

  • Application correction - May 1 to May 6, 2025
  • Admit card release - May 14, 2025
  • Exam - May 20 to May 28, 2025
  • Answer key release - June 2 to June 4, 2025
  • Result - June 10, 2025

The UPJEE Polytechnic exam is conducted for admission to first-year and second-year (lateral entry) courses across government, aided, PPP, and private polytechnic institutions in Uttar Pradesh. The exam covers multiple groups, including A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, K1 to K8, and L, and candidates can apply for a maximum of three groups.

Last updated on 16 Jan 2025
15:48 PM
