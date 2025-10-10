UGC NET December 2025 Registration - NTA Issues Notice on Aadhaar, UDID Updation

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an advisory for candidates applying to the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2025 session. The UGC NET December 2025 registration will remain open till November 7, 2025.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an advisory for candidates applying to the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2025 session, urging them to ensure that their Aadhaar and Unique Disability ID (UDID) details are accurate and up to date before completing the registration process.

The advisory comes two days after NTA opened the online application window for UGC NET December 2025, which determines the eligibility of candidates for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor appointments, and PhD admissions in Indian universities and colleges.

According to the notice, “The Aadhaar Card should be updated with the correct name, date of birth (as per Class 10 certificate), latest photograph, address, and father’s name.”

The UGC NET December 2025 registration will remain open till November 7, 2025, while the application correction window will be available from November 10 to 12, 2025.

The UGC NET December 2025 examination will be conducted for 85 subjects in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The exact exam dates, along with the admit card release schedule, will be announced soon on the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The NTA has advised candidates to update their personal details well in advance to avoid any inconvenience during registration or later while processing JRF applications.

Read the official notice here.