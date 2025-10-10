NEET PG

NBEMS Cancels NEET PG Results of 22 Candidates Across 5 Years! List & Counselling Update

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Oct 2025
Summary
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has cancelled the NEET PG results of 22 candidates spanning five exam sessions between 2021 and 2025.
Notably, the highest number — 13 candidates — belong to the 2025 session, disqualified primarily for using “unfair means” during the examination.

In a stern disciplinary move, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has cancelled the NEET PG results of 22 candidates spanning five exam sessions between 2021 and 2025. Notably, the highest number — 13 candidates — belong to the 2025 session, disqualified primarily for using “unfair means” during the examination.

According to an official notification, the NEET PG scorecards of these candidates have been rendered invalid, and using them for any purpose, including employment, admission, or higher education, will be considered unlawful.

Producing the said scorecard and/or result of NEET-PG of respective session for any purposes, including but not limited to, employment, enrolment/registration, admissions to PG courses, higher education etc., shall be unlawful,” NBEMS stated.

The Board also disclaimed any responsibility or liability for any admission or appointment obtained based on the now-cancelled results.

The action includes one candidate, Srusti Bommanahalli Rajanna, whose candidature was annulled following a Karnataka High Court order (WP No. 5785/2025). The remaining 21 candidates were disqualified by the NBEMS Exam Ethics Committee for adopting unfair means in the NEET PG examination.

Of the total 22 disqualified candidates, 13 appeared in NEET PG 2025, 3 in 2024, 4 in 2023, and one each in 2022 and 2021.

This year, out of 2.42 lakh candidates, 1,28,116 aspirants qualified for MD, MS, and PG Diploma admissions. Meanwhile, the MCC NEET PG Counselling 2025 schedule is yet to be announced amid ongoing legal scrutiny over exam transparency and demands for the release of complete question papers and answer keys.

Check the full list here.

Last updated on 10 Oct 2025
09:11 AM
NEET PG National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) Result
