Assam govt

Assam ADRE Grade 3 Result 2025 Declared - Direct Link and Qualifying Details

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Oct 2025
10:40 AM

File Image

Summary
The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC), Assam, has officially declared the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) 2025 Grade 3 result today, October 10, 2025.
Candidates who appeared for the Grade III examination can now check their results online at the official portals.

The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC), Assam, has officially declared the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) 2025 Grade 3 result today, October 10, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Grade III examination can now check their results online at the official portals — assam.gov.in and slrcg3.sebaonline.org.

According to the official notice, candidates can access their provisional results from 2 PM onwards by logging in with their application number and password on the SEBA Assam website (sebaonline.org) or the Assam government portal.

Steps to Check ADRE 2025 Grade 3 Result

  • Visit the official website at slrcg3.sebaonline.org.
  • Click on the “Result” link available on the homepage.
  • A login page will appear — enter your application number and password.
  • Click on ‘Login’ to view your result.
  • Download and take a printout of your result for future reference.

The ADRE 2025 recruitment drive aims to fill various Grade 3 posts across Assam government departments. The result announcement marks an important milestone for thousands of candidates awaiting their selection status.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official websites — assam.gov.in and sebaonline.org — for updates regarding the document verification process and further recruitment stages.

Find the direct result link here.

Last updated on 10 Oct 2025
10:43 AM
