NEET counselling

KEA Releases Second Mock Seat Allotment for Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Round 1- Know What's Next

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Nov 2025
18:02 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates can view the mock allotment on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
KEA has advised that after reviewing the second mock allotment, candidates can revise, update, add, or remove preferences for their final options before the choice-filling deadline

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has published the second mock seat allotment list for the first round of Karnataka NEET PG 2025 counselling. Candidates can view the mock allotment on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

KEA has advised that after reviewing the second mock allotment, candidates can revise, update, add, or remove preferences for their final options before the choice-filling deadline. Those who have not yet submitted their choices can do so by paying ₹750, as the authority emphasized the need for timely submission.

The last date to modify preferences for MD and MS courses is November 26, 2025, till 8 pm. The provisional seat allotment result will be declared on November 27 after 11 am, followed by the final seat allotment on November 28 after 11 am.

ADVERTISEMENT

KEA also clarified that due to the unavailability of caste certificates with internal reservation details during verification for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates, the category information provided by candidates was used for seat allocation in the first and second rounds based on their requests.

Candidates are advised to carefully review their preferences and submit any necessary changes before the deadline to ensure a smooth counselling process.

Last updated on 25 Nov 2025
18:04 PM
NEET counselling NEET PG NEET PG 2025 seat allotment Karnataka NEET PG 2025
Similar stories
XLRI

XLRI Opens XAT 2026 Application Correction Window; Edit Facility Till November 27

Veer Gatha Project

Nation’s Youth Salute Bravery: Veer Gatha 5.0 Sees Over 1.92 Crore Student Particip. . .

Intelligence Bureau (IB)

IB MTS Recruitment 2025 Registration Begins: Apply for 362 Posts at mha.gov.in

NEET counselling

BCECEB Declares Bihar NEET UG 2025 Stray Vacancy Allotment Results for MBBS, BDS Seat. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
XLRI

XLRI Opens XAT 2026 Application Correction Window; Edit Facility Till November 27

Veer Gatha Project

Nation’s Youth Salute Bravery: Veer Gatha 5.0 Sees Over 1.92 Crore Student Particip. . .

Intelligence Bureau (IB)

IB MTS Recruitment 2025 Registration Begins: Apply for 362 Posts at mha.gov.in

NEET counselling

BCECEB Declares Bihar NEET UG 2025 Stray Vacancy Allotment Results for MBBS, BDS Seat. . .

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule Revised Again! Check Updated AIQ and State Dates He. . .

AP TET

AP TET 2025 Mock Test Link to Go Live Today, Says School Education Department; Read D. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality