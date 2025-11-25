KEA Releases Second Mock Seat Allotment for Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Round 1- Know What's Next

Summary Candidates can view the mock allotment on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in KEA has advised that after reviewing the second mock allotment, candidates can revise, update, add, or remove preferences for their final options before the choice-filling deadline

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has published the second mock seat allotment list for the first round of Karnataka NEET PG 2025 counselling. Candidates can view the mock allotment on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

KEA has advised that after reviewing the second mock allotment, candidates can revise, update, add, or remove preferences for their final options before the choice-filling deadline. Those who have not yet submitted their choices can do so by paying ₹750, as the authority emphasized the need for timely submission.

The last date to modify preferences for MD and MS courses is November 26, 2025, till 8 pm. The provisional seat allotment result will be declared on November 27 after 11 am, followed by the final seat allotment on November 28 after 11 am.

ADVERTISEMENT

KEA also clarified that due to the unavailability of caste certificates with internal reservation details during verification for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates, the category information provided by candidates was used for seat allocation in the first and second rounds based on their requests.

Candidates are advised to carefully review their preferences and submit any necessary changes before the deadline to ensure a smooth counselling process.