SSC Opens One-Time Slot Selection Window for JE Exam 2025; City Preferences Can Be Updated

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced a one-time opportunity for candidates who did not use the slot selection facility for the Junior Engineer (JE) Exam 2025 to choose their preferred exam city through the feedback module. The window will remain open till 11 am on November 28, 2025.

Candidates can select their city preferences via the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in, by logging into their candidate portal. SSC clarified, “Candidates who did not avail the facility of self-slotting till the deadline of November 13, 2025, are given a one-time chance to select their preferred city through the feedback module accessible via candidate login. Allocation will be done on a best-effort basis.”

Candidates who fail to update their city preferences during this window will not be allowed to appear for the JE exam, and their admit cards will not be generated. Meanwhile, the SSC JE city slip 2025 for candidates who had already exercised the self-slotting option will go live today, November 25.

The SSC JE Paper 1 2025 will be conducted from December 3 to December 6 to fill 1,340 vacancies across the civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering departments.

Candidates are advised to complete the slot selection promptly to ensure their preferred exam centre and avoid last-minute issues.