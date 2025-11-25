XLRI

XLRI Opens XAT 2026 Application Correction Window; Edit Facility Till November 27

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Nov 2025
17:50 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who have already registered for the Xavier Aptitude Test can now modify their applications by logging in to the official website, xatonline.in
The correction window will remain open until 9 am on November 27, giving applicants two days to make necessary changes

The Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI Jamshedpur) has activated the XAT 2026 application form correction window today, November 25. Candidates who have already registered for the Xavier Aptitude Test can now modify their applications by logging in to the official website, xatonline.in.

The correction window will remain open until 9 am on November 27, giving applicants two days to make necessary changes. During this period, candidates may edit details such as educational qualifications, work experience, exam city preferences, and other personal information. However, email ID and mobile number cannot be changed.

The last date to submit the XAT 2026 application form remains December 5.

XAT 2026 Application: Steps to Edit

  1. Visit xatonline.in
  2. Click on the “Login” tab
  3. Enter your email address and password
  4. Make the required changes
  5. Click “Save”
  6. Download and print the updated application form for reference

The XAT 2026 exam is scheduled to be held on January 4 in a computer-based (CBT) mode. The exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm, with a total duration of 3 hours. The admit cards for XAT 2026 are expected to be released around December 20.

Candidates are advised to review their application forms carefully and utilise the correction window to avoid any discrepancies later in the admission process.

Last updated on 25 Nov 2025
17:55 PM
XLRI XLRI Jamshedpur XAT 2026
