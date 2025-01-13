Assam DEE Recruitment 2025 - Application to Begin Soon for 4500 Teacher Posts

Summary The Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE), Assam, has announced a recruitment drive for Assistant Teacher positions in Lower Primary (LP) Schools and Upper Primary (UP) Schools. Eligible candidates can apply for these positions through the official website, dee.assam.gov.in, starting February 15, 2025, with the application window closing on March 31, 2025.

Recruitment Overview

The drive aims to fill a total of 4,500 teacher posts, categorised as follows:

Assistant Teacher in LP Schools: 2,900 posts

Assistant Teacher, Science Teacher, and Hindi Teacher in UP Schools: 1,600 posts

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible, candidates must:

Have successfully passed the Assam Teachers’ Eligibility Test (ATET) or Central Teachers’ Eligibility Test (CTET), depending on the position.

Ensure that either Language 1 or Language 2 of their ATET or CTET corresponds to the medium of instruction of the school they are applying for.

Selection Process

The selection process for the Assistant Teacher, Science Teacher, and Hindi Teacher positions under the Assam DEE recruitment will be merit-based. Candidates will be evaluated based on their academic performance in Higher Secondary (or equivalent) examinations, Graduation, and Diploma in Education. Additionally, the performance in the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) will also be taken into consideration. Separate merit lists will be published for each district and category on the official DEE Assam website, ensuring that candidates are ranked according to their qualifications and test scores.