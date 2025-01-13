Assam DEE Recruitment

Assam DEE Recruitment 2025 - Application to Begin Soon for 4500 Teacher Posts

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 13 Jan 2025
14:21 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE), Assam, has announced a recruitment drive for Assistant Teacher positions in Lower Primary (LP) Schools and Upper Primary (UP) Schools.
Eligible candidates can apply for these positions through the official website, dee.assam.gov.in, starting February 15, 2025, with the application window closing on March 31, 2025.

The Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE), Assam, has announced a recruitment drive for Assistant Teacher positions in Lower Primary (LP) Schools and Upper Primary (UP) Schools. Eligible candidates can apply for these positions through the official website, dee.assam.gov.in, starting February 15, 2025, with the application window closing on March 31, 2025.

AIBE 19 Result 2024 Update - Check Download Steps and Marking Scheme
AIBE 19 Result 2024 Update - Check Download Steps and Marking Scheme

Recruitment Overview

The drive aims to fill a total of 4,500 teacher posts, categorised as follows:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Assistant Teacher in LP Schools: 2,900 posts
  • Assistant Teacher, Science Teacher, and Hindi Teacher in UP Schools: 1,600 posts

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible, candidates must:

  • Have successfully passed the Assam Teachers’ Eligibility Test (ATET) or Central Teachers’ Eligibility Test (CTET), depending on the position.
  • Ensure that either Language 1 or Language 2 of their ATET or CTET corresponds to the medium of instruction of the school they are applying for.
DNB PDCET 2024 Mop-Up Round Choice Filling Begins: Key Dates and Guidelines
DNB PDCET 2024 Mop-Up Round Choice Filling Begins: Key Dates and Guidelines

Selection Process

The selection process for the Assistant Teacher, Science Teacher, and Hindi Teacher positions under the Assam DEE recruitment will be merit-based. Candidates will be evaluated based on their academic performance in Higher Secondary (or equivalent) examinations, Graduation, and Diploma in Education. Additionally, the performance in the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) will also be taken into consideration. Separate merit lists will be published for each district and category on the official DEE Assam website, ensuring that candidates are ranked according to their qualifications and test scores.

Last updated on 13 Jan 2025
14:22 PM
Assam DEE Recruitment
Similar stories
aissee

Final Call to Apply for AISSEE 2025 Sainik School Applications Today

Bihar DElEd 2025

Registration for Bihar D El Ed 2025 Begins: Key Details Here

AIBE 19 Exam 2024

AIBE 19 Result 2024 Update - Check Download Steps and Marking Scheme

UP NEET PG 2024

Last Day to Register for UP NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
aissee

Final Call to Apply for AISSEE 2025 Sainik School Applications Today

UP NEET PG 2024

Last Day to Register for UP NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3

Bihar DElEd 2025

Registration for Bihar D El Ed 2025 Begins: Key Details Here

AIBE 19 Exam 2024

AIBE 19 Result 2024 Update - Check Download Steps and Marking Scheme

DNB PDCET 2024

DNB PDCET 2024 Mop-Up Round Choice Filling Begins: Key Dates and Guidelines

NEET PG 2024

NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3: Revised Timeline and Updates