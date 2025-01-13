DNB PDCET 2024 Mop-Up Round Choice Filling Begins: Key Dates and Guidelines

Summary The mop-up round of the centralised merit-based counselling for DNB Post Diploma courses for the 2024 admission session has commenced today, January 13, 2025. According to the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), eligible candidates can log in and participate in the process until January 16, 2025, 5 PM.

The mop-up round of the centralised merit-based counselling for DNB Post Diploma courses for the 2024 admission session has commenced today, January 13, 2025. According to the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), eligible candidates can log in and participate in the process until January 16, 2025, 5 PM.

During this period, candidates must complete the payment of the first-year course fee to confirm their participation and proceed to fill in their choices for the mop-up round. The allotment of seats will be processed on January 17 and results will be declared on January 20, 2025. Successful candidates must physically join their allotted institutes between January 20 and January 27, 2025.

Key Dates for the Mop-up Round

ADVERTISEMENT

Login and Fee Payment: January 13 to January 16, 2025 (till 5 PM)

Choice Filling: January 13 to January 16, 2025 (till 5 PM)

Allotment Processing: January 17, 2025

Allotment Results: January 20, 2025

Physical Joining: January 20 to January 27, 2025

Eligibility for the mop-up round is restricted to candidates who were not allotted seats in the first and second rounds. Additionally, candidates who failed to freeze, pay, or complete document verification in earlier rounds are ineligible to participate.

NBEMS has emphasised that failure to join the allotted institution by the final date will result in forfeiture of the candidate’s seat and the first-year course fee.