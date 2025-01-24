CBSE Issues Strict Guidelines for Board Exams 2025: Know What’s Allowed and What’s Not!

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has instructed all affiliated schools to ensure students appearing for the upcoming Class 10 and Class 12 board exams are thoroughly briefed about examination ethics. In an order issued, the board underscored the importance of maintaining the integrity of the examination process.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has instructed all affiliated schools to ensure students appearing for the upcoming Class 10 and Class 12 board exams are thoroughly briefed about examination ethics and the repercussions of engaging in unfair practices.

In an order issued, the board underscored the importance of maintaining the integrity of the examination process. Schools have been directed to educate students and parents about the Unfair Means Rules (UFM) and the strict penalties for violations, such as the cancellation of the current and next year’s exams.

CBSE Guidelines on Permitted and Prohibited Items

Allowed Items

Admit card and school ID (for regular students) or government-issued ID (for private students). Stationery items (transparent pouch, geometry/pencil box, blue or royal blue pen, writing pad, scale, eraser). Analog watch, transparent water bottle. Metro card, bus pass, and money.

Barred Items

Communication devices (mobile phones, bluetooth devices, earphones, smartwatches, health bands, cameras, and microphones). Unauthorized stationery (printed materials, calculators (except for students with dyscalculia), pen drives, log tables, or electronic pens/scanners). Personal belongings (wallets, handbags, goggles, and non-transparent pouches). Eatable items (except for diabetic students). Any item that could aid in unfair practices.

Violations involving these prohibited items will be treated under the UFM category, attracting strict penalties, including exam cancellations.

Dress Code

Regular students: School uniform is mandatory.

Private students: Light-colored clothing is advised.

Principals and school authorities have been tasked with sharing these guidelines with students and parents. On exam days, schools must remind students to avoid carrying restricted items to the exam center. Additionally, possession of communication devices or spreading rumors will be treated as a breach of rules, leading to exam disqualification for both the current and the following year.

The CBSE Board Exams 2025 will commence on February 15, 2025, with approximately 44 lakh students set to appear. Schools and students are urged to ensure compliance with these guidelines for a smooth and fair examination process.

Read the full notice here.