NEET PG 2024

NEET PG Counselling 2024: MCC Withdraws Round 1 and 2 Seats, Round 3 Seat Allotment Update

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 24 Jan 2025
11:11 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially withdrawn a total of 58 seats from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling rounds 1 and 2.
The NEET PG Round 3 counselling process, including registration, choice filling, and seat allotment, has successfully concluded.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially withdrawn a total of 58 seats from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling rounds 1 and 2 for the academic year 2024-25. This decision impacts various medical colleges across India, and a revised list detailing the withdrawn seats has been made available on the MCC's official website.

NEET UG 2025 Admissions - NTA Releases Notice Regarding Scores and Merit List
NEET UG 2025 Admissions - NTA Releases Notice Regarding Scores and Merit List

According to the withdrawal list, institutes/colleges of Rajasthan have the highest number of withdrawn seats. States like Kerala, Goa, and Assam each had one seat withdrawn, while other states have more than a single seat removed from the allocation process. Here’s a summary of the withdrawn seats:

State Wise Withdrawn Seats

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Rajasthan: 16 seats
  • Uttar Pradesh: 8 seats
  • Karnataka: 5 seats
  • Kerala, Goa, Assam: 1 seat each
  • Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi (NCT), Odisha, Telangana: 4 seats each
  • West Bengal: 2 seats
SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2024 Objection Window Closes Today: Results Soon
SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2024 Objection Window Closes Today: Results Soon

The MCC clarified that this withdrawal is a necessary administrative update to streamline the ongoing NEET PG counselling process.

The NEET PG Round 3 counselling process, including registration, choice filling, and seat allotment, has successfully concluded. Candidates who participated in this round are now awaiting the seat allotment result declaration scheduled for January 25 and the next phase of counselling.

The MCC is set to begin the NEET PG online stray vacancy round counselling 2024 on February 7, 2025, with the process concluding with allotment results on February 14, 2025. This round will offer an opportunity for candidates to secure remaining vacant seats across medical institutions.

Last updated on 24 Jan 2025
11:12 AM
NEET PG 2024 Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)
Similar stories
SSC

SSC GD Admit Card 2025 Release Update - Hall Ticket Download Steps and Exam Details

TS TET 2025

TS TET 2025 Result on Feb 5; Answer Key Release Details Here

TANCET 2025

TANCET 2025 Registration Begins - Direct Link and Exam Schedule

SSC

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2024 Objection Window Closes Today: Results Soon

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
SSC

SSC GD Admit Card 2025 Release Update - Hall Ticket Download Steps and Exam Details

TS TET 2025

TS TET 2025 Result on Feb 5; Answer Key Release Details Here

TANCET 2025

TANCET 2025 Registration Begins - Direct Link and Exam Schedule

SSC

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2024 Objection Window Closes Today: Results Soon

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Admit Card for Jan 28-30 Exams Out, Centres Shifted

CMAT 2025

Admit Card of CMAT 2025 Out: Steps to Download and Exam Info