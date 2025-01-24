NEET PG Counselling 2024: MCC Withdraws Round 1 and 2 Seats, Round 3 Seat Allotment Update

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially withdrawn a total of 58 seats from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling rounds 1 and 2. The NEET PG Round 3 counselling process, including registration, choice filling, and seat allotment, has successfully concluded.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially withdrawn a total of 58 seats from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling rounds 1 and 2 for the academic year 2024-25. This decision impacts various medical colleges across India, and a revised list detailing the withdrawn seats has been made available on the MCC's official website.

According to the withdrawal list, institutes/colleges of Rajasthan have the highest number of withdrawn seats. States like Kerala, Goa, and Assam each had one seat withdrawn, while other states have more than a single seat removed from the allocation process. Here’s a summary of the withdrawn seats:

State Wise Withdrawn Seats

Rajasthan: 16 seats

Uttar Pradesh: 8 seats

Karnataka: 5 seats

Kerala, Goa, Assam: 1 seat each

Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi (NCT), Odisha, Telangana: 4 seats each

West Bengal: 2 seats

The MCC clarified that this withdrawal is a necessary administrative update to streamline the ongoing NEET PG counselling process.

The NEET PG Round 3 counselling process, including registration, choice filling, and seat allotment, has successfully concluded. Candidates who participated in this round are now awaiting the seat allotment result declaration scheduled for January 25 and the next phase of counselling.

The MCC is set to begin the NEET PG online stray vacancy round counselling 2024 on February 7, 2025, with the process concluding with allotment results on February 14, 2025. This round will offer an opportunity for candidates to secure remaining vacant seats across medical institutions.