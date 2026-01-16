NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Begins: NMC Approves New Seats; Check Updated Matrix Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 Jan 2026
12:34 PM

File Image

Summary
The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved the addition of new postgraduate medical seats in MD and MS programmes for inclusion in MCC NEET PG 2025 counselling Round 3.
According to an official notification issued by the NMC, the newly sanctioned MD and MS seats will be included in the counselling process without delay.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved the addition of 125 new postgraduate medical seats in MD and MS programmes for inclusion in MCC NEET PG 2025 counselling Round 3. The approval was granted following deliberations in the First Appeal Committee meeting, paving the way for expanded opportunities for postgraduate medical aspirants in the upcoming counselling phase.

According to an official notification issued by the NMC, the newly sanctioned MD and MS seats will be included in the counselling process without delay. The commission clarified that Letters of Permission (LOPs) for these additional postgraduate seats for the academic year 2025–26 will be issued shortly. However, counselling authorities have been instructed not to wait for the LOPs and to proceed with incorporating the approved seats into the counselling matrix to ensure timely admissions.

NEET PG 2025 Cut-Offs Lowered: Has the Merit List Changed? Revised Marks &amp; Counselling Details
NEET PG 2025 Round 3: NRI Conversion Begins Following Cutoff Revision; Check Full Schedule
The development comes after a significant decision by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), which recently revised the NEET PG 2025 qualifying cut-offs. The qualifying percentile for the general category has been reduced from the 50th to the 7th percentile, while the cut-offs for other reserved categories have been lowered from the earlier 40th percentile. This move aims to maximise seat utilisation and increase participation in the later rounds of counselling.

NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Schedule

As per the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) schedule, Round 3 choice filling for NEET PG 2025 will remain open until January 29.

Candidates who are allotted seats in NEET PG 2025 Round 3 will be required to report to their respective colleges for document verification and admission formalities between January 30 and February 6. Failure to report within the stipulated timeline may result in forfeiture of the allotted seat.

In a related advisory, the MCC has also reminded candidates seeking to convert their nationality from Indian to NRI for Round 3 counselling to submit the required documents via email. Eligible candidates must send their documents to nri.adgmemcc1@gmail.com between January 15 and January 17, 2026. Submissions outside the specified timeframe will not be considered.

Candidates are advised to closely monitor the official MCC website for updates related to seat matrices, allotment results, and further counselling instructions to avoid missing critical deadlines.

Find the added seat details here.

NEET PG 2025 NEET counselling National Medical Commission (NMC) Seat Matrix
