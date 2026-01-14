NEET PG 2025 Cut-Offs Lowered: Has the Merit List Changed? Revised Marks & Counselling Details

Summary NBEMS has announced a significant reduction in the qualifying percentile for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025. The board emphasised that the reduction in the qualifying percentile is applicable only for determining eligibility to participate in counselling.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced a significant reduction in the qualifying percentile for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025.

According to an official notification issued, the revised qualifying criteria have been implemented after receiving approval from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India.

The board emphasised that the reduction in the qualifying percentile is applicable only for determining eligibility to participate in counselling. The NEET PG 2025 ranks declared earlier will remain unchanged, and no modification has been made to the merit list already published.

Under the revised criteria, candidates belonging to the General and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories will now qualify at the 7th percentile, compared to the earlier 50th percentile. The revised cut-off score for this category has been fixed at 103. For General Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), the qualifying percentile has been reduced from the 45th to the 5th percentile, with a revised cut-off score of 90.

For candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC), including PwBD candidates within these categories, the qualifying percentile has been lowered from the 40th percentile to the 0th percentile. The revised cut-off score for these categories has been notified as –40.

NBEMS has reiterated that there will be no change in the NEET PG 2025 ranks that were declared on August 19, 2025. The board also stated that eligibility for counselling will remain provisional and subject to verification of documents at various stages of the admission process.

Candidates must fulfil all eligibility conditions outlined in the NEET PG 2025 Information Bulletin. NBEMS further noted that Face ID or biometric verification may be conducted during counselling or at the time of admission. In cases where aggregate marks obtained in MBBS or the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) are used for tie-breaking, these will be verified using original scorecards.

The examination authority has also issued a strict warning against the use of unfair practices. NBEMS stated that any candidate found indulging in malpractice at any stage of the examination or counselling process will face stringent action, including cancellation of candidature or results, even if the candidate has already been declared successful.

For the latest updates related to NEET PG 2025 Round 3 counselling, including seat allotment and reporting schedules, candidates have been advised to regularly check the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in. For further assistance, candidates may contact NBEMS through its official communication portal or helpline details provided in the notice.