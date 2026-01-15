NEET PG 2025 Round 3: NRI Conversion Begins Following Cutoff Revision; Check Full Schedule

Summary MCC has issued an official notice inviting eligible candidates to apply for nationality conversion for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Post Graduate (NEET PG) 2025 Round 3 counselling. The facility is specifically for candidates who wish to change their nationality status from Indian to Non-Resident of India (NRI) for participation in the third round of counselling.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued an official notice inviting eligible candidates to apply for nationality conversion for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Post Graduate (NEET PG) 2025 Round 3 counselling. The facility is specifically for candidates who wish to change their nationality status from Indian to Non-Resident of India (NRI) for participation in the third round of counselling.

As per the notification, candidates seeking nationality conversion must submit all required documents via email to nri.adgmemcc1@gmail.com. The document submission window has opened and will close at 10 AM on January 17, 2026. MCC has clearly stated that emails received either before the start or after the deadline will not be considered under any circumstances.

The committee has advised applicants to closely monitor the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in, for further updates and instructions related to the counselling process. Candidates are also required to ensure that all supporting documents are sent in a single email within the stipulated timeframe, as multiple or incomplete submissions may lead to rejection.

ADVERTISEMENT

The nationality conversion option is available for medical aspirants who intend to take part in NEET PG 2025 Round 3 counselling for admission to MD, MS and other postgraduate medical programmes under the NRI quota. Only candidates who complete the conversion process within the given schedule will be considered eligible for counselling under the revised nationality status. MCC will conduct the third round of counselling to fill more than 18,000 vacant seats across medical colleges in the country. The move follows a decision by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to revise the qualifying percentiles for NEET PG 2025 to maximise seat utilisation.

Documents Required

Candidates applying for conversion from Indian to NRI nationality must submit a complete set of documents for verification. These include the NEET PG admit card and scorecard, proof of NRI status of the parent or sponsoring relative, and a valid passport. An NRI certificate issued by a competent authority, such as an Indian embassy or consulate, is also mandatory.

In addition, candidates must provide a visa, residence permit, OCI card or PIO card, wherever applicable. A certificate establishing the relationship between the candidate and the NRI sponsor, issued by the competent revenue authority through a family tree, is also required.

Applicants must also submit a notarised affidavit from the NRI relative, confirming sponsorship of the entire course fee and living expenses during the period of study. This affidavit must be supported by documents such as the NRE bank account passbook or a birth certificate. Copies of the passport of the candidate or the sponsor may also be submitted, though these are optional.

MCC has reiterated that strict adherence to the guidelines and timelines is essential, and candidates are advised to complete the process carefully to avoid disqualification from NEET PG 2025 Round 3 counselling under the NRI category.